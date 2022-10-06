Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be stable despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow extensive methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday.

The director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Ed Schriever, told the Natural Resources Interim Committee lawmakers that preliminary data on man-made and natural wolf mortality is comparable to three previous years.

He also said the agency is using changes to wolf hunting laws that could lead to the killing of more wolves in areas with livestock conflict or where elk herds are below population targets, possibly through a wolf killing compensation program for skilled trappers and hunters.

“I think the best way to describe Idaho’s population right now is that it’s fairly stable, hovering around 1250,” he told lawmakers. “Part of the year it’s below that; part of the year it’s up there. But the population fluctuates around 1,250.”

Schriever showed in a chart submitted to lawmakers that the state’s wolf population fluctuates from 2019 to 2021, peaking at more than 1,600 in May, when wolf pups are born to a low of about 800 in April, while wolves die from natural death, hunting or trapping.

Schriever said the same pattern could be repeated with potentially similar numbers this year. But the agency won’t have a solid estimate for the wolf population of 2022 until January, when it analyzes additional information and millions of photos taken with external cameras.

The agency chose August as the date to establish the wolf population in previous years, estimating it at about 1,500. The estimate of 1250 is a snapshot of the wolf population in November, about halfway through the annual population fluctuation.

Idaho lawmakers passed a law backed by ranchers in 2021 that vastly expanded the killing of wolves, which some lawmakers say could reduce the wolf population by 90%. Backers said it would reduce wolf populations and attacks on livestock, while also boosting herds of deer and elk.

Idaho wildlife officials also announced last year that the state would make $200,000 available to be distributed in payments to hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the state.

However, concerns have been raised about the new rules because if the state’s wolf population fell below 150, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could take over management of the state’s wolves.

“If you go below that (150), that’s bad news,” Schriever told lawmakers.

Schriever cited a 2009 Fish and Wildlife Service rule removing gray wolves from northern Rocky Mountain. The rule was blocked by a federal court but took effect when it was passed by Congress in 2011. Schriever noted that the rule has a wolf population for Idaho hovering around 500, with a potential high of about 650 and a low of about 350.

“I think there’s a whole group of us that would be happy if we could get to what’s described in the federal cut-off rule as a population hovering around 500,” Schriever said.

Getting there can be a challenge because wolves, Schriever noted, are wary of being hunted.

He reviewed 389 wolves killed by some 50,000 hunters and trappers last year, noting that only 72 hunters and trappers killed more than one wolf, accounting for 236 wolves in that entire year.

“Those people are very important in the concept of wolf population management,” Schriever said, suggesting that the repayment program could be an important part of tackling wolves in specific parts of the state.

“The reimbursement program could actually be very important in keeping some of these highly educated people involved for a longer period of time,” he said.

In addition to establishing the reimbursement program, the law passed in 2021 also expanded the methods of killing wolves to include the capture and snares of wolves on a single hunting tag, no restriction on hunting hours, the use of licensed night vision equipment, the use of bait and dogs and permitting hunting from motor vehicles. It also approved year-round wolf capture on private property.

Lawmakers in Montana have also changed their laws to expand the killing of wolves. That prompted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service late last year, at the request of environmental groups, to announce a year-long review to see if wolves in the western U.S. should be relisted and given federal protection again. get under the Endangered Species Act. Such a move would take away the management of the species in Idaho.

On another front, a U.S. District Court judge in August rejected a request by conservation groups to temporarily block Idaho’s extensive rules for trapping and snaring wolves. Environmental groups said Idaho’s expanded wolf killing rules violate the Endangered Species Act because they will lead to the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bears and Canadian lynxes. Schriever said on Thursday that no grizzlies have been caught in a wolf trap so far.

It is not clear when the court will make a decision on the merits in that case.

