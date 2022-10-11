Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico

SANTA FE, NM (AP) — Early voting began on a limited basis across New Mexico at the county clerk’s offices Tuesday, as election regulators began sending absentee ballots to registered voters on request.

More than a dozen people lined up to vote outside the Santa Fe County office, including US Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, as she seeks reelection in a race against Republican engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson.

Many counties will add more early voting locations on October 22. The polls close Nov. 6-7 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

Three first-term congresswomen are seeking reelection in contested races in New Mexico as voters also consider a long list of candidates for elected office statewide, including governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in office against GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti in a contest highlighting concerns about urban crime, access to abortion and spending priorities amid a windfall in state government revenues from oilfield production.

Ronchetti hopes to oust the incumbent governor with calls for a new approach to crime-fighting amid a record spate of murders in Albuquerque and a proposal to provide annual rebates related to oil and natural gas production.

Lujan Grisham has established himself as a pivotal advocate for expanding early childhood education, tuition-free study and continued access to abortion. In 2021, she overturned a dormant state ban on most abortion procedures, while Ronchetti wants a nationwide referendum in a bid to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

In southern New Mexico, Republican U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell is seeking a second term in a congressional district that has been redesigned in ways that could help Democrats add parts of Albuquerque and divide a politically conservative oil-producing region. Democratic Las Cruces councilor Gabe Vasquez hopes to reclaim the swing district that Republicans flipped in 2020.

In Secretary of State race, incumbent Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver seeks re-election after expanding access to same-day registration voting against Republican candidate Audrey Trujillo, a supporter of new voter identification requirements and new restrictions on voting in the absence.

The New Mexico primaries in June drew national attention as a handful of rural counties considered delaying certification of the results as angry mobs gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems.

Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raul Torrez is competing in an open attorney general’s race against Gallup’s Republican attorney and US Navy veteran Jeremy Michael Gay.

Voters will also decide a statewide referendum that would increase spending on elementary schools and early childhood education by about $200 million a year through increased distributions from the state’s oil-based permanent fund.

The entire state house is up for election. Democrats defend a majority of 45 seats, with 24 Republicans and one unaffiliated legislature.

In recent elections, Democrats have consolidated control of all offices across the state, the Supreme Court, and a broad majority in the House and Senate.

