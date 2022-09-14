Earliest gibbon fossil found in southwestern China

An excavation site near the village of Leilao in Yunnan, one of the sites where the remains of Yuanmoupithecus have been found. Credit: Terry Harrison, NYU’s Department of Anthropology



A team of scientists has discovered the earliest gibbon fossil, a find that helps fill a long elusive evolutionary gap in monkey history.

The work, reported in the Journal of Human Evolutionfocuses on hylobatids, a family of monkeys that includes 20 species of living gibbons, which are found in tropical Asia, from northeastern India to Indonesia.

“Fossil remains of hylobatids are very rare, and most specimens are isolated teeth and fragmentary jawbones found in caves in southern China and Southeast Asia dating as little as 2 million years ago,” explains Terry Harrison, a professor in anthropology at New York University and one of the authors of the article. “This new find extends the fossil record of hylobatids to 7 to 8 million years ago and, more specifically, improves our understanding of the evolution of this family of monkeys.”

The fossil, discovered in the Yuanmou area of ​​southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, belongs to a small monkey named Yuanmoupithecus xiaoyuan. The analysis, which included Xueping Ji of the Kunming Institute of Zoology and the study’s lead author, focused on the teeth and skull specimens of Yuanmoupithecusincluding an upper jaw from a baby who was less than 2 years old when he died.

Using the size of the molars as a guideline, the scientists estimated that Yuanmoupithecus was similar in size to today’s gibbons, weighing about 6 kilograms — or about 13 pounds.

Upper jaw of the child of Yuanmoupithecus. Credit: Terry Harrison, NYU . Anthropology Department



“The teeth and undersurface of the Yuanmoupithecus are very similar to those of today’s gibbons, but in some ways the fossil species was more primitive and indicates that it was the ancestor of all living species,” notes Harrison, a part of NYU’s center for the study of human origin.

Ji found the child’s upper jaw during his field research and identified it as a hylobatid by comparing it to modern gibbon skulls at the Kunming Institute of Zoology. In 2018, he invited Harrison and other colleagues to work on the specimens collected over the past 30 years at the Yunnan Institute of Cultural Relics and Archeology and the Yuanmou Man Museum.

“The remains of Yuanmoupithecus are extremely rare, but we have been diligent in finding enough specimens to establish that the fossil monkey Yuanmou is indeed a close relative of the living hylobatids,” Harrison noted.

The Journal of Human Evolution study also showed that Kapi ramnagarensis, which is claimed to be an earlier species of hylobatid, based on a single isolated fossil molar from India, is not a hylobatid after all, but a member of a more primitive group of primates not closely related to related to modern monkeys.

“Genetic studies indicate that the hylobatids diverged from the lineage that led to the great apes and humans about 17 to 22 million years ago, so there is still a 10-million-year gap in the fossil record that needs to be filled,” Harrison warns. . “With the continued exploration of promising fossil sites in China and elsewhere in Asia, it is hoped that additional discoveries will help fill these critical gaps in the evolutionary history of hylobatids.”

