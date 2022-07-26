‘Earliest animal predator’ named after David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough poses for a photo after he was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George after an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, June 8, 2022. A fossil of a 560 million year old – ancient creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, is named after British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough. Scientists said Monday, July 25, 2022 that they believe the specimen, called Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. Credit: Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP



A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, is named after British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough.

Scientists said Monday they believe the specimen, called Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It’s related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones, they say.

“It is generally believed that modern animal groups such as jellyfish appeared in the Cambrian explosion 540 million years ago,” said Phil Wilby, a paleontologist with the British Geological Survey. “But this predator predates that by 20 million years.”

He said it was “hugely exciting” to know that the fossil was one of several that may hold the key to “when complex life on Earth began.”

The fossil was found in Charnwood Forest near Leicester in central England, where Attenborough used to hunt for fossils.

The 96-year-old said he was “really delighted”.

Frankie Dunn, of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, said the specimen was very different from other fossils found in Charnwood Forest and around the world.

Dunn said, unlike most other fossils from the Cambrian period, “this specimen is clearly skeletal, with tightly packed tentacles that would have swung in the water to catch passing food, much like corals and sea anemones do today.”

The first part of the creature’s name is Latin for dawn lantern, in recognition of its advanced age and resemblance to a burning torch.

The Cambrian explosion, which happened about 541 million to 530 million years ago, was an evolutionary eruption that saw the emergence of an enormous diversity of animals. Many of the creatures developed hard body parts such as calcium carbonate shells during this time.

