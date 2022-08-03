Earlier wheat planting will boost yields in eastern India

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Adjusting wheat sowing dates in eastern India will increase untapped potential production by 69%, new research finds, contributing to food security and farm profitability as the planet warms.

“For several years now, together with colleagues from the Indian Agricultural Research Council, we have been building dense data sets, enabling us to unravel the complex realities of farms through big data analytics and determine which agricultural management practices really matter in smallholder systems. said Andrew McDonald ’94, MS ’98, Ph.D. ’03, associate professor of soil and crop sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “This process has confirmed that planting data is the foundation for climate resilience and productivity outcomes in the dominant rice-wheat farming systems in the eastern sector in India.”

McDonald is the lead author of “Time Management Governs Climate Resilience and Productivity in the Coupled Rice-Wheat Cropping Systems of Eastern India,” published July 21 in Nature Food with a consortium of national and international partners through the Cereal Systems Initiative for South Asia, a sustainable development initiative.

Researchers found that farmers in eastern India could increase yields by planting wheat earlier — avoiding heat stress as the crop matures — and quantified the potential gains in yields and farm income for the region. They also found that the intervention would not negatively impact rice productivity, an important consideration for farmers. Rice alternates with wheat on the harvest calendar, with many farmers growing rice in the wet season and wheat in the dry season.

The study also provides new recommendations for rice seed dates and cultivar types to accommodate earlier wheat seeding.

“Farmers don’t just manage individual crops, they manage a series of decisions,” said McDonald, who is a joint tenurer in the Department of Global Development. “Taking a cropping systems approach and understanding how things cascade and interconnect informs our research approach and is reflected in the recommendations that emerged from this analysis. Climate-resilient wheat starts with rice.”

The study is the result of years of collaboration with international groups and government agencies in India, who have identified the eastern Ganges plain as the area with the most potential growth in production. The region will become vital, McDonald said, as demand for wheat grows and climate change makes production more difficult and unpredictable; just this year, record heatwaves in March and April and food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine – both of which prompted the Indian government to impose a ban on wheat exports – have highlighted the need for higher yields and more sustainable farming practices.

“In a broader sense, this research is timely because the dangers of climate change are not just hypothetical,” McDonald said. “Many of these areas are stress-prone environments, and extreme weather is already limiting productivity. Identifying pragmatic strategies that help farmers navigate current extremes will lay a solid foundation for adapting to advancing climate change.”

Poverty is endemic to the eastern Ganges plain and the region is dominated by small landowners, with different practices and access to resources. The scope and specificity of the data collected and analyzed in the study, including data from field and household surveys, satellite data and dynamic crop simulations, allowed researchers to understand the challenges of regional small farms and the barriers to change.

“In the end, none of this matters unless farmers choose it,” McDonald said. “There is a spatial dimension and a domestic dimension to opportunities. If we can direct the approaches accordingly, we hope to position farmers to make management changes that benefit the entire food system.”

Climate-smart crop rotation works for Ganges plains

More information:

Andrew J. McDonald et al, Time management regulates climate resilience and productivity in the coupled rice-wheat farming systems of eastern India, Nature Food (2022). Andrew J. McDonald et al, Time management regulates climate resilience and productivity in the coupled rice-wheat farming systems of eastern India,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s43016-022-00549-0

Provided by Cornell University





