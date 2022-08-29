Ear, nose and throat surgeon reveals how John Farnham will recover after cancer

<!–

An ear, nose and throat surgeon has detailed how John Farnham will fare after his cancer surgery.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Eric Levi, a Melbourne pediatric and adult ENT Head and Neck Surgeon, says the singer faces a long and painful recovery.

‘Someone with an oral tumor and a 12-hour procedure will (I speculate) require surgery to remove part of the tongue, floor of the mouth, and lower jaw (or upper jaw), reconstruction with a bone and soft tissue of the leg or elsewhere, plus/minus a tracheotomy and feeding tube,” he wrote.

‘After that comes the adjuvant treatment in the form of six weeks of radiation therapy. Daily visit to the radiotherapy center, five days a week for six weeks. Chemotherapy may also be added in some of those weeks,” he continued.

“You see that this is a three-month journey. Perhaps a month to diagnosis (if picked up early and action taken). Four to six weeks from initial surgery and recovery. Six weeks of radiation,” the doctor added.

dr. Levi says John’s appearance and ability to use his face will be affected.

‘Can you imagine how different someone would look, smile, eat, drink or speak after all those treatments? You don’t have to be a famous singer to know this is a major change,” he wrote.

It comes after news that Farnham will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe while he recovers in an intensive care unit.

He recently underwent extensive oral cancer surgery for fear he might never perform again.

John went under the knife for 11 and a half hours to remove a tumor from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

The surgery began at 8 a.m. the same day and was successfully completed around 7:30 p.m. that evening, requiring the singer to have part of his jaw removed.

He is currently stable in the ICU after the surgery performed by an army of 26 medical staff.

John now faces a long period of recovery, which will include learning to eat and drink again.