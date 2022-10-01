Eamonn Holmes posts painful-looking throwback snap of his swollen face caused by shingles

Eamonn Holmes has been praised by his fans after posting a throwback photo to Instagram on Friday of his swollen and red face caused by shingles.

The 62-year-old presenter was unable to work when he suffered from the illness in 2018, which shocked fans when he uploaded a photo of his sore-looking face at the time.

And the host shared another photo on Instagram this week, writing: “As you get older, you’re at greater risk for shingles (especially 50+), so it’s good to know what to look out for.

Brave: The presenter, 62, wrote in his caption: ‘Aging puts you at higher risk of shingles (especially 50+), so it’s good to know what to look for’

“I’m excited to be working with @gsk on their ‘Understanding Shingles’ report as I’ve had this before. For information on shingles, visit Understandingshingles.co.uk. Funded by GSK.’

TV personality Lizzie Cundy commented, “Good for helping others by understanding shingles. Sending love ❤️.’

Other devotees wrote: ‘I wish you the best..my husband had this for the first time this year. So painful ❤️,’ and, ‘Oh bless, I know it’s so painful to see my mother suffer, hope you heal quickly and get well ️xx.’

Shingles is a viral rash caused by the varicella zoster virus, the virus that causes chickenpox, which is reactivated.

In the UK, 90 percent of adults have had chickenpox, so this virus will lie dormant in their nervous system.

Last year, Eamonn appeared on Loose Women to talk about his ‘ruthless’ battle with shingles, with the broadcaster saying he looked like ‘Quasimodo’ on his son Declan’s wedding day in 2018.

When a picture of Eamonn’s face was shown on the screen, the TV host said, ‘This is me with shingles that look like Quasimodo over there and as you can see it’s pretty cheeky.’

He went on, “You’ll say, ‘How the hell did you get that?’ Well, if you’ve had chickenpox and you’ve had the virus, it’s in your system and there’s a very high chance – 60% chance or so – that you will get shingles too.”

Eamonn shares children Declan, 33, Rebecca, 31, Niall, 29, with ex-wife Gabrielle and son Jack, 19, with current wife Ruth Langsford, 61.

He explained the impact of the condition and how his image was destroyed by the side effects on his son’s wedding day.

He said, ‘That was at a time when my eldest son – my only son to get married. That was the first marriage in the family and this is what I looked like on the wedding day and I had to cover that up…

“So you can imagine, I ruined all the photos, I didn’t want to be in them. I didn’t want to be the center of attention with all this…

“But the timing was terrible. The dangerous thing about mine was that if it’s on your face, it can affect, maybe even affect your eyesight.’

In an interview with i last year, Eamonn also spoke of the horror he felt when he was stricken with the disease.

He said, “It was like a horrible movie, where you feel your face and you say, ‘What’s that?’

“I remember going to the bathroom mirror and jumping back in shock. I had no idea what the symptoms were or why you would even be vulnerable to it.

“I had no idea if I’d had chickenpox, so I had to go and ask my mom.”