Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to his late mother Josie on his birthday

Eamonn Holmes paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on Saturday on his 63rd birthday, the day before she would have turned 94.

The TV presenter announced that mother Josie had passed away last month at the age of 93 before being buried in Belfast.

And this weekend, Eamonn took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his parent showing him sitting with his arm around her.

He wrote, “So my birthday today and Mum tomorrow. She passed away just 2 weeks short of her 94th birthday, but we will always stick with the hip. archers. Always too right.’

Eamonn received well wishes and condolences from his followers, including fellow TV presenter Carol Vorderman, who commented, “What a beautiful picture and always with her in this moment,” while actress and Loose Women panelist Denise Welch wrote, “Same day as my dead mother.’

The broadcaster announced the sad news that his mother had passed away last month at the age of 93 when he took to Instagram to share a picture of her.

He captioned the photo: “My 4 wonderful brothers and I said our last goodbyes to our beautiful mama Josie this afternoon. She is now finally reunited with Dad. That is our only consolation.

“We loved her and will miss her dearly. Every time I visited her, she would come to the door to bless me with holy water and farewell. Now it’s unfortunately real Goodbye Mama x.’

Eamonn’s father Leonard died at the age of 64 after suffering a heart attack while driving more than 30 years ago.

Journalist Eamonn has previously opened up about his relationship with his mother when he labeled her his “hero.”

The former This Morning host shared how Josie’s mind was still “sharp as a nail” and praised her for making him “the man I am”.

He also reflected on his relationship with Josie, who lived in his hometown of Belfast after the Queen’s death.

Eamonn said, “No matter how much you prepare for the death of a parent or how much you think you are prepared, it still comes as a shock.

“I think with the Queen this is how it has affected me and much of the nation, we have all known it [that she’s been unwell] but it’s still a shock.’