Eamonn Holmes makes savage dig at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over Queen queue-jumping

Eamonn Holmes made a savage dig at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after it was alleged they jumped in line at London’s Westminster Hall last week to film a segment for This Morning as the late Queen lays in state.

With reports that the five-mile line of members of the public waiting to view the monarch’s coffin had closed for six on Friday, raising the wait to “at least 14 hours,” the TV duo are said to have joined a separate line and were taken to a press gallery to film for Tuesday’s episode of the ITV show.

During an appearance on GB News this week, Eamonn, 62 – who has made no secret of his ongoing feud with Phillip after he and wife Ruth Langsford were dropped from Friday’s This Morning presentation – joked about Phil and Holly in reference to their alleged queue-jumping.

Eamonn’s GB News co-host Isabel Webster, 39, introduced a guest, saying: “[They] suffered in that line and they were not of an insignificant age, we will talk to them next.’

Eamonn jumped at the chance to criticize Phil and Holly and interrupted, “What, Holly and Phillip?”

This morning’s bosses denied presenters Holly and Phillip “VIP entry” and served “past the Queen in state” as they filmed a clip for the program at London’s Westminster Hall on Friday.

The presenters cut gloomy figures as they dressed in black and visited the Queen’s casket to film for the upcoming episode to be aired Tuesday, the day after the late monarch’s state funeral.

On Saturday night, ITV bosses posted a statement on Instagram denying the couple had received any special treatment: ‘Hello everyone, we’d like to clarify something,’ it said.

“We’ve asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a movie for this Tuesday’s program.

“They didn’t jump in line, didn’t have VIP access or pass by the revamped Queen – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world media to cover the event.”

An ITV spokesperson added in a statement to MailOnline: ‘This morning had press accreditation and like other media Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government officials.

“They didn’t get past the Queen’s coffin. They were there along with a host of other broadcasters and national press for an item to air on Tuesday’s show. All allegations of inappropriate behavior are absolutely false.”

The broadcasters wore all black ensembles, with Holly, 41, in a facemask as they made their way to the historic building where the late monarch lay in state after her death last week.

A source told MailOnline: “They couldn’t honor the Queen in the same way as lining up the public, but they filmed in an area reserved for the press.

This morning’s Friday show has been canceled in favor of ITV news coverage ahead of the Queen’s state funeral. The program will be on the screens again on Tuesday.’

Attire: Phillip, 60, chose to wear a nice black suit and tie for the visit, with the presenter having a somber look on his face as he followed his opponent

Phillip, 60, chose to wear a nice black suit and tie for the visit, with the presenter having a somber look on his face as he followed his opponent.

Britain came to a standstill today as millions gathered to attend the Queen’s funeral and bid her final farewell from home, in pubs, care homes and airports.

Mourners stopped in the streets to watch the event on their phones as the solemn display of reverence was demonstrated across the country.

Hundreds of thousands watched the historic funeral broadcast on large outdoor screens in various locations across the UK – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

The congregation attending her funeral at Westminster Abbey, including King Charles, the Royal Family and 2,000 VIPs, including Emperors, Kings and Queens, Prime Ministers and Presidents from around the world, bowed their heads during the silence.

Crowds lining the Long Walk in Windsor and those gathered in cathedrals, public parks, city centers and government offices also fell silent.

The funeral, which has been called the most watched event in history, was watched by an estimated 4.1 billion people worldwide.

Her Majesty will be buried later in the day in Windsor, next to her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, after being driven 20 miles from Hyde Park Corner.

Sorrow was on the faces of members of the huge crowd that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch.

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers after the Queen’s casket passed them and also when Her Majesty circled the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace as Big Ben chimed in a mile away.

Members of the royal family, including King Charles III, continued to march harrowingly behind, while other members of the royal family, including the Princess of Wales and her children George and Charlotte, watched the crowd as they passed them in vehicles.

The Queen died last Thursday at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.