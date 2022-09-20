Eagles star Darius Slay reveals he only gave James Harden the ball after interception to meet him

Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third-quarter goal-line interception so he could meet the NBA star after his team’s 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Slay rolled away in celebration after his first of two interceptions before handing the ball to the NBA star during the Eagles’ triumph Monday.

The 31-year-old cornerback admitted the 76ers superstar is his ‘favorite player’ and that he only saw him at Lincoln Financial Field after he came up on the stadium’s big screen.

Eagles’ Slay intercepts a pass intended for Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in the third quarter

The cornerback then passed the ball to James Harden after celebrating the interception with him

Slay told reporters he gave the NBA star the football after his third quarter INT to face him

“Well, honestly, I didn’t know he was there for the game until they put him on the jumbotron,” Slay told reporters at a postgame news conference following the Eagles’ home win to go 2-0 and top the NFC East.

‘Yes, he knows he is one of my favorite players. And you know, shoot… why not? I get a chance to meet James Harden – a Hall of Fame basketball player.

‘If I play tonight, definitely a choice, I have to give him the man of the ball because he has a lot of respect in the league, one of my favorites as I said, so I thought “yeah, it’s a good opportunity”.’

Harden made sure to meet Slay to congratulate him on his performance after the win

After Monday night’s win, Harden made sure to meet Slay to congratulate him on his performance, while also telling people on his way out: ‘Got the ball signed, I’m good.’

‘He just said ‘a lot of respect man,” Slay told reporters when revealing his conversation with ‘The Beard’.

‘He was shocked that I gave [the football] to him too, but I said “hey man, you’re one of my favorites, respect your game.” Shoot, I’m just looking forward to seeing him do the same. Don’t go crazy,” he added.

Philadelphia 76ers star Harden celebrates receiving the ball as a gift after Slay’s interception

The 10-time NBA All-Star watched as Philadelphia blew away the Vikings squad

The cornerback played a key role in the Eagles’ second win of the season against the Vikings, finishing the game with two interceptions and five passes defensed, both in the team’s red zone.

He also shut down Vikings star Just Jefferson, who finished with six catches, but only for 48 yards. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the show, though — rushing for two touchdowns, completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards with one interception and adding 57 yards on 11 carries.

Philadelphia (2-0) never trailed and limited Minnesota to 264 yards of total offense.

The Eagles did most of its damage in the first half, outgaining the Vikings 347 yards to 93 and building a 24-7 halftime lead. Minnesota went three-and-out on four of its five possessions in the half.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carried the Eagles to victory, rushing for two touchdowns

Three Vikings possessions in the scoreless second half ended with Kirk Cousins ​​being picked off deep in Eagles territory.

Slay intercepted a pass near the goal line in the third quarter and one in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter. Avonte Maddox grabbed the second interception inside the 15-yard line in the third quarter after Minnesota’s Patrick Peterson blocked an Elliott field goal.

The Vikings will now look to redeem themselves on Sunday when NFC North rivals Detroit travel to US Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia will look to extend its unblemished record in the Capitals against the Commanders.