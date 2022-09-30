Eagle-eyed shoppers spot a secret ‘room’ in Aussie supermarkets like Woolworths

A sharp-eyed shopper was recently ushered into a secret Woolworths room, but thousands have branded the feature ‘creepy’ and ‘disturbing’.

The customer shared a now-viral video on TikTok that showed a hidden storage compartment hidden behind the gift card display in each store.

He went on to call Woolworths staff “sneaky” for their disguised warehouse.

The video shows a Woolworths team member opening the ‘door’ to the secret ‘room’ to retrieve a cardboard box of items.

He then locks the door securely to ensure that no customers can enter without permission.

Many other shoppers and grocery store staff shared similar stories of dealing with hidden compartments in secret.

“I worked in a supermarket and we had a box behind a shelf where we kept things like cigarettes,” said one woman. ‘We just had to pull it away from the wall and then push it back when we were done.’

She added: ‘It scared a few people when I had to pull it at first because they thought the wall was falling on them.’

Several others revealed the consistency of customers’ attitudes and their workplace jokes regarding the hidden storage space.

“Customers are always so shocked when they find these little shop secrets,” said another. ‘Many of the other shelves and aisles at Woolies and Coles also have secret ends to store extra shelves and product.’

A former employee also revealed that they would call it the ‘Harry Potter closet’ in their workplace.