EA Sports launches Madden hotline for complaints about player ratings – and it gets 1,000 calls in its first day of operations

Gamers and NFL players angry at certain Madden ratings no longer have to shout into the void as EA Sports has set up a rating hotline to file complaints and potentially change ratings.

EA Sports content strategy and partnerships employee Emma Waldren tweeted Thursday that the line had received 1,000 calls in ‘the first six hours’. The gaming behemoth told ESPN that callers even get the chance to speak live with a ‘rating expert’ and potentially influence a rating if they provide a ‘valid and proven’ argument for their complaint.

Some players are already taking action on their ratings, with the Falcons’ Kyle Pitts and the lions D’Andre Swift posting lighthearted videos to their Twitter feeds, seemingly in association with the classic soccer game. “I’m only going to year 2 and you’re already scaring me with ratings!!” Pitts said. “Call 689-278-3030 to talk to a #RatingsAdjustor and make sure I have the #EAathlete right in front of me.”

Fans can complain about the ratings of players like Matthew Stafford (right) via the new hotline

The issue of rating complaints is not new to players. Steelers Safety (and two All-Pro) Minkah Fitzpatrick complained exactly a year ago about his rating for the game’s 2022 edition, while Bengals 2021 Rookie of the Year JaMarr Chase last week expressed his views on being outside of the game’s top 10 wide receivers.

Even the legendary Tom Brady has been previously burned by the ratings, last week calling his 41 consciousness rating in an old edition of the game “unnecessarily mean.”

This year, the Bucs quarterback is the highest-ranked QB with 97, while four players received the maximum rating of 99. It’s safe to say that Aaron Donald, Raiders’ Davante Adams, Browns’ Myles Garrett and 49ers’ Trent Williams won’t be calling the hotline anytime soon.