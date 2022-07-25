EA is bringing back Juventus for FIFA 23

One of the biggest clubs in the world is coming back to EA Sports’ FIFA spell. Today, EA announced a “multi-year partnership” with Juventus, which will see the Italian side once again featured in the developer’s wildly popular football video games. The deal starts with FIFA23, which will start on September 30. Juventus was previously available exclusively in Konami .’s rival series Pro Evolution Football for the past three years.

As well as adding Juventus and its stadium and jerseys to the game, the deal also goes a step further; EA says the two sides will “work on a number of lifestyle and cultural initiatives that bring new opportunities outside of football,” while Juventus notes that EA will become its “official urban culture partner”. You can get a taste of what that could look like in the very dramatic reveal trailer above.

The news is especially noteworthy for the future. Starting in 2023, EA will dump its old partner FIFA for a new franchise called EA Sports FC. The deal with Juventus seems to show that, despite the name change, the series will continue to play the biggest clubs in the world.

FIFA, for its part, says it will continue to work with other developers on licensed games in the future. “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game bearing the FIFA name is the best for gamers and football fans,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in May. “The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26and so on – the constant is the FIFA name, and it will stay forever and remain the best.”

EA showed up FIFA 23 for the first time last week, as it unveiled a renewed focus on women’s football, including the addition of club teams from England and France.