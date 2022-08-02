EA is already announcing deals for its post-FIFA future

FIFA 23 isn’t even out yet, but Electronic Arts is already preparing for the post-Fifa future. Today, the publisher announced a new deal with Spain’s LaLiga — home to iconic clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona — for a “unique, multi-year partnership” starting with the 2023-2024 season and EA as the league’s title sponsor. That also happens to be the season where EA will ditch its old partner FIFA for a new football franchise called EA Sports FCto make FIFA 23 the last EA game with FIFA branding.

According to EA, the new deal includes:

…title name rights for all LaLiga leagues, a complete rebranding of LaLiga with EA Sports including all logos, graphics, fonts and other visuals, while also delivering new in-game integration, broadcast highlights and joint commitments to support the grassroots initiatives.

The deal covers the two top football divisions in Spain, along with an annual youth tournament and official esports competitions. EA says more details about the partnership will be available “in the coming months.”

(LaLiga is apparently going to be a prime landing place for tech sponsorships; earlier this year, Spotify bought the naming rights for the stadium of Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou.)

EA has recently announced a number of partnerships as it prepares for the future of its football franchise. FIFA 23 will introduce several notable partners, including the top women’s leagues in England and France and the return of Italian giant Juventus, previously absent from the FIFA series for several years.

FIFA 23 will start on September 30. EA says more details about EA Sports FC will be available next summer.