E-scooter travelling at 100km/h is confronted by cyclist in Brisbane

A terrified cyclist has captured the moment an e-scooter flew past him at almost 100km/h.

Scott Lewis had been on the bike lane next to Brisbane’s Western Freeway when he felt a huge rush of air as the rider whizzed past him.

He caught up with the man further down the track and realized he had fallen from the scooter and was injured. The man then admitted that he had been driving 94 km/h.

“I had to ask him to repeat it just to make sure that’s what he told me,” the cyclist said A Current Affair. “I just couldn’t believe my ears.”

In GoPro footage captured on Mr. Lewis’ bike, the e-scooter justifies his speed by explaining that he had been trying to get to work.

“It’s too dangerous man,” Mr. Lewis tells him. ‘For you and other people on the pitch.’

The man had breached the speed limit for cars on the Western Motorway, which is 90 km/h, while also exceeding the speed limit for e-scooters, which is 25 km/h.

When riders rent e-scooters from the city, their speed is limited, but those who buy their own can travel at breathtaking speeds.

Queensland Police are cracking down on riders who break the speed limit, saying more people are injured in crashes every day.

Acting Sergeant Duncan Hill said he had caught at least two riders going faster than 60km/h on major roads near the Brisbane CBD.

Riders can be fined $194 for speeding and an additional $137 for not wearing a helmet.

The increased risk to both pedestrians and cyclists on shared footpaths as well as a number of fatal accidents on e-scooters have led to calls to ban the equipment.

Last month, 19-year-old Laura Wallace died after she was thrown from her e-scooter into an intersection and suffered fatal injuries.

It is understood the e-scooter Ms Wallace was riding was not from a public hire Canberra operator.

Jay Wallace (pictured left) posted a series of photos of his daughter Laura (right) following her tragic death

The police revealed that the young woman was not wearing a helmet. An investigation into the accident is underway (pictured, police examining the woman’s e-scooter)

She was not wearing a helmet when she collided with a car on the corner of Drakeford Drive and O’Halloran Circuit on September 25.

Ms Wallace’s mother Jay posted a series of pictures of her daughter on her Facebook page, as did family friend Melanie Steele, who remembered her as ‘the strongest child’.

‘We loved her, she was us. Many are too young to talk about the grief we feel. You mean so much, she said.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson said the teenager’s death had been preventable and urged “vulnerable” riders to wear a helmet at all times.

Last week, another e-scooter death rocked the Melbourne community after Moustafa Abou-Eid died in hospital after losing control of his device.

The 28-year-old had been over a bump and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Regulations surrounding the popular devices vary from state to state in Australia, with some banning the scooters while others enforce a list of strict requirements for riders.

e-scooter laws in the Northern Territory, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia allow riders to drive e-scooters with a normal licence.

However, in the Australian Capital Territory, NSW, Tasmania and Victoria, riders must complete the training before taking the units for a ride on their e-scooters to meet certain requirements.