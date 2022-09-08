E-scooter rider fights for life after collision with Uber on way to work at Queens Wharf, Brisbane

<!–

A young father fights for his life after being hit by an Uber while riding his e-scooter to work.

Jayden Moreton, 24, remains in an artificial coma with swelling and bleeding in his brain at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane

The construction intern and father of one was on his way to work on his e-scooter to the Queens Wharf workshop early Monday when he collided with a rideshare car at an intersection in South Brisbane.

Shattered friends have described the extensive injuries as they watch constantly by his hospital bed, praying that he will make a full recovery.

Both legs are broken, along with fractures to his face, neck and spine.

Doctors have not been able to examine the full extent of Mr Morton’s injuries due to the enormous strain currently placed on his body.

Jayden Moreton was seriously injured on Monday, just hours after celebrating Father’s Day with his young daughter Mercedes (pictured)

April Copeland told the Daily Mail Australia on Thursday that her friend’s condition was still ‘very critical’.

Another close friend, Nathan Cale, described his partner as a hardworking, generous and loving father.

Hours before the crash, Mr Moreton was celebrating Father’s Day with his five-year-old daughter Mercedes.

He is also considered a former professional scooter rider who successfully completed the Kokoda Trail as a teenager.

Mr Moreton had recently embarked on an internship with Australian Post-Tensioning, where he quickly became a much-loved colleague.

“Jayden is a valued and respected employee of AusPT and has made a lasting impression on those who can work alongside him,” the company said Thursday.

We ask that you keep Jayden and his young daughter in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“We all love you Jayden.”

Construction intern Jayden Moreton suffered harrowing injuries, including multiple fractures

Jayden Moreton remains in critical condition after a collision at work on Monday. Pictured is his mangled e-scooter at the scene

Mrs Copeland has a online fundraiser to ease the financial burden on Mr. Moreton and his family, who have raised more than $5,000 in three days.

“He is one of the nicest, friendliest people you could ever meet,” she wrote.

“Everyone who loves him prays that he wakes up from this coma. If he does, it will be very different and difficult for him for a long time.

His family and friends have been at his bedside since the incident. No one is handling this well, any help is greatly appreciated.

“Jay is such a hard worker and it will be an extremely long recovery!”

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the crash at the Edmondstone and Melbourne intersection just after 5.30am on Monday.

The rideshare driver was uninjured in the accident and provided first aid to the injured driver until emergency services arrived.

The police have called on witnesses or people with a dashcam vision of the accident or the moments before to come forward.