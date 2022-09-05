E-scooter rider fighting for life after collision with Uber in South Brisbane
E-scooter rider has to fight for life after crashing into an Uber as commuters warn of delays
- E-scooter taken to hospital in critical condition after collision with Uber
- The intersection where the collision took place was in South Brisbane
- The collision was one of many traffic incidents that caused long delays for motorists
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
An e-scooter rider is fighting for his life after a collision with an Uber at a busy intersection in Brisbane, causing major delays to drivers on their way to work.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Edmondstone Street and Melbourne Street in South Brisbane just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The male rider was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition.
The Uber driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with their investigation.
An e-scooter rider is fighting for his life after being hit by an Uber vehicle in South Brisbane. Pictured is the mangled e-scooter on site
Police closed the entire intersection for hours while the mangled wreckage of the e-scooter sat in the gutter.
There are local diversions and motorists are requested to avoid the area as the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.
The Uber has since been towed away and the police are calling on any witnesses or people with dashcam images to come forward.
It was one of many traffic incidents that caused long delays for urban commuters, including two separate accidents on the Port highway.
The intersection (pictured) was closed for at least four hours when police launched an investigation into the collision