E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef in popular HelloFresh meal kit service has hospitalized six 

Six people have been hospitalized over an outbreak of E. coli linked to ground beef sold by the popular meal-package service HelloFresh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

The public health agency released a notice on Wednesday reporting the illnesses that broke out from June 8 to August 17 this year. Those affected were between the ages of 17 and 69. No deaths have been reported as part of the outbreak, and none of them have had a serious condition commonly associated with E. coli that causes kidney failure.

A total of seven diseases have been discovered in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

The CDC reports that the number of actual illnesses is likely much higher than reported because many people who suffer from the bacterial infection will not have symptoms severe enough to seek medical attention, and as a result never get tested.

HelloFresh has become extremely popular in recent years, benefiting greatly from lockdowns and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported 8.5 million customers for its monthly subscription in the first quarter of 2022. Its customer base doubled from 2019 to 2020.

The CDC reports that all six people hospitalized with the disease reported eating HelloFresh ground beef products in the week before becoming ill.

At HelloFresh, the safety and quality of our ingredients is our top priority,” the company said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

‘The notification by the [United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)] affects a small fraction of HelloFresh customers in the US who have received ground beef from one specific supplier.

E. coli – a rare but potentially devastating bacterial infection E. coli is a bacterial infection that kills about 100 Americans every year The disease is often transmitted to humans through contaminated water or improperly handled and cooked vegetables and meat products The number of infections is likely to be much higher than the reported numbers, as many who are ill with the disease will not seek medical attention The elderly and those most vulnerable to the disease Two multi-state outbreaks of the infection have been reported this summer — as is typical for this time of year In June, an outbreak that affected much of the Midwest and parts of the East Coast was tied to Wendy’s lettuce In September, a minor outbreak was linked to HelloFresh ground beef products

The USDA has issued a public health warning as a precaution. We are working closely with the USDA and the relevant supplier.”

‘…HelloFresh takes food safety and quality very seriously. We have industry leading programs to ensure the safety of our meals. All of our facilities in the US are SQF certified, the highest level of food safety certification. Our procedures and programs have also earned us the Black Pearl Award for Excellence in Food Safety.”

This is the second major multi-state outbreak reported by the CDC this year. Earlier this summer, an outbreak of the bacteria was linked to lettuce served at fast food chain Wendy’s.

E. coli is a common bacterium that often lives in the intestines of humans and animals. However, certain strains can cause serious stomach problems and cause diseases like those reported by the CDC.

Outbreaks of the bacteria are not atypical in the US, and several are commonly recorded each year.

It is often transmitted to humans through contaminated water, raw vegetables, or undercooked beef.

Infections are usually discovered between June and September — the period when both cases of 2022 broke out.

The infection kills about 100 Americans each year, according to official figures.

HelloFresh has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and has famously partnered with prominent social media figures for promotion in recent years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, business for the meal kit company thrived, from approximately three million customers in 2019 to 5.29 in 2020. Growth continued, with the company eclipsing eight million customers earlier this year.