E-bike rider knocked over by NSW Police as part of a blitz in Sydney

Footage has surfaced of the extraordinary moment when a man was confronted and knocked to the ground by police after being caught riding an illegal e-bike in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

E-bike riders are now in the sights of cops as part of a citywide crackdown on the increasingly popular commuter mode of transportation.

Police were patrolling the CBD on Thursday when they saw a man driving down George Street on light rails and asked him to stop.

As he rolled forward, the officers pushed him to the ground while… shocked bystanders watched.

He was handcuffed and charged with avoiding directions from officers before being escorted to the sidewalk for a stern warning.

“Ha, I hope you saw him throw me off the bike,” the rider told Nine News, which filmed the incident.

Police later described the incident as “minor.”

Another rider was fined hefty $704 after being caught illegally for the second time in two months.

NSW police told Daily Mail Australia the police blitz was part of a proactive CBD patrol to train riders and enforce the law.

Power-pedal and power-assisted bicycles are the only e-bikes allowed in NSW.

These must be designed to be primarily rider powered and must not exceed the 25 km/h speed limit.

Using an electric motor to propel the bicycle alone is against the law.

All petrol powered bicycles are illegal on NSW roads, footpaths, community paths and cycle paths and may only be ridden on private property.

Personal electric scooters, skateboards and hoverboards have also been banned from NSW roads.

The fine for driving an unregistered motor vehicle on the road is $704 in NSW.

As the popularity of e-bikes continues to rise, commercial e-scooter trials are also underway in Sydney.

According to Tom Cooper, chief executive of Beam Australia, up to 15-20 municipalities in the state have expressed interest in testing e-scooters.

They include Ryde, North Sydney, Parramatta, Georges River and Wollongong.