Dystopian document thriller Papers, Please is coming to iOS and Android on August 5th

The self-described “dystopian document thriller” Papers, please is getting a new mobile port for iOS and Android, coming out August 5 as a paid, standalone app.

The news was announced on Twitter by indie developer Lucas Pope. Papers, please was originally released for PC in 2013, with an iPad-only version launched in 2014 and PlayStation Vita port in 2017.

Pope joked on Twitter that the game is now “on track for a console release in 2031.”

When the game launched in 2013, Pope shared: The edge That Papers, please was inspired by his frequent travels through immigration “and the realization that inspecting documents in a gaming environment could be fun.” The game takes place in the fictional Soviet state of Arstotzka where the player mans an immigration counter and is tasked with checking travelers documents against an increasingly complex set of rules and regulations.

Responding to questions on Twitter, Pope said the new mobile port would have an interface built for smaller screens. “No zooming. My vision is terrible and I wanted the game to feel natural on a phone.” he said.

He added that the game would be available as an update to the iPad app from 2014 and that iOS 11 would be the minimum supported operating system. It’s not clear what the requirement for Android will be or how much the game will cost.