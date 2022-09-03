Dylan Sprouse wraps arms around model girlfriend Barbara Palvin at Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dylan Sprous wrapped his arms around his model girlfriend Barbara Palvin as they radiated glamor at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The duo attended the premiere of Bones And All, a film that reunites Timothee Chalamet with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Barbara, 28, from Budapest, slipped her slender frame in a slim dress with sheer coral lace over silver sequins.

Aglow: Dylan Sprouse wrapped his arms around his model girlfriend Barbara Palvin as they radiated glamor at the Venice Film Festival on Friday

She let her luxurious dark locks tumble freely in waves over her shoulders and accentuated her screen siren features with naturalistic makeup.

The Hungarian drying rack gave the outfit a touch of glitter by pairing it with a floral circle and balancing skillfully on a shiny pair of silver heels.

Dylan, 30, who rose to fame with his twin brother Cole on the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody, was classic chic in a black suit.

Whip up: The Hungarian drying rack gave the outfit a touch of glitz by pairing it with a floral circle and balancing skillfully on a shiny pair of silver heels

He added a fashionable touch to the look by teaming the suit with a shimmering midnight blue top with a Nehru collar.

The dashing actor let a touch of scruff creep over his youthful features and clung to his old girlfriend as she threw her arms over his shoulders.

the pair fluttered from red carpet to red carpet in Venice, also swinging at the opening ceremony and the red carpet for The White Noise.

Looks Fabulous: Dylan, 30, who rose to fame with his twin brother Cole on the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody, was classic chic in a black suit

Directed by Noah Baumbach, The White Noise is based on the 1980s novel that made Don DeLillo a star in the literary world.

In the new film, the director reunites with his Marriage Story star Adam Driver as well as Noah’s wife Greta Gerwig.

Meanwhile, Barbara and Dylan have been together since 2018, ushering in the fourth anniversary of their relationship in June.