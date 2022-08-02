Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are all smiles in matching black-and-white ensembles

Dylan Sprouse and longtime friend Barbara Palvin started their week off right by hitting the red carpet at the premiere of Bullet Train.

Sprouse, 29, and model Pavin, 28, rocked matching black and white ensembles at the premiere, held Monday at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, were all smiles on the red carpet for the highly anticipated movie.

Palvin, a Hungarian-born model who was named Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019, opted for a lace, sleeveless black crop top that showed off her midriff.

She also wore a strapless black bra and black panties under a matching lace black skirt with a slit on the leg.

She completed her look with white knee-high boots and a small black and silver handbag.

Her four-year-old friend Sprouse took to the red carpet in a lightly unbuttoned white shirt with no tie under a classic black suit jacket.

He wore a special ruby ​​red earring in his left ear and had the early features of a beard for his red carpet look.

The actor completed his look with black pants and shiny black dress shoes.

Dylan started his acting career with his twin brother Cole Sprouse when they were just one year old, starring Grace Under Fire.

They also starred in movies like Big Daddy, The Astronaut’s Wife, Eight Crazy Nights, and The Master of Disguise.

They would go on to star in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zach and Cody and also appear in several other Disney Channel shows.

Sprouse and Palvin first met in 2017 at a party in New York City, after which Palvin started following Sprouse on Instagram and he slipped into her DMs.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’ve been in New York very long, but we should hang out if you want. Here’s my number.’ And she hasn’t messaged me for six months,” Sprouse said W Magazine in 2019.

They officially started dating in June 2018, after she flew to China to visit him during a movie shoot.