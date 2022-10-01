Dylan Brown vows to hunt down the ball more in NRL grand final as Eels fight to keep him at the club

Parramatta remains confident Dylan Brown will remain loyal to the club despite testing his value in the open market – with the star five-eighth declaring that he wants to right the mistakes of his team’s qualifying final loss to Penrith.

Brown will be a crucial cog in Parramatta’s bid to break a premiership drought that dates back to Peter Sterling and the 1986 Eels when they meet the Panthers tomorrow in the NRL grand final at Accor Stadium.

22-year-old Dylan Brown has had a breakthrough season for the Parramatta Eels en route to the grand final against the Penrith Panthers

The 22-year-old has been an electric eel this season with 11 tries from 27 games, 3,377 running yards, 17 assists on tries and 16 assists on line breaks.

That has led Brown’s management to test the open market, with the rising player now able to claim a seasonal salary of up to $900,000 per season.

But before a decision is made about his future and his bank account, Brown wants to pay for a self-proclaimed quiet game against the Panthers in their 27-8 loss.

Brown was unable to put his stamp on that defeat to the Panthers, who walked away with the game when Brown’s partner Mitchell Moses left the field after an hour with a concussion.

Known for his dynamic running game, Brown finished the loss with just 49 meters to his name and exerted limited influence over the competition with the shoe.

But Brown has improved his game in the two weeks since and was especially powerful in the Canberra demolition semi-final where he set a new personal best for running yards in a game. [321].

Brown is tackled by Jordan McLean of the Cowboys during their NRL Preliminary Finals

When the Eels meet the Panthers in their first major final since 2009, Brown will be looking for the footy more than the last time the sides met.

“You can’t be out of the game, especially not in the position I’m in. I’m not a winger,” Brown said.

“I have to put myself in the game and I have to put others in the game too. When that left wing is up, I usually play well, and if they aren’t, it’s usually my fault.

“I have to give them the ball and make sure it’s quality.”

The last time the Eels played in the grand final, Brown was only nine years old and not yet a fan of rugby league, having grown up in an All Blacks crazy household in Auckland.

But come Sunday, if he lives up to his promise to ignite the left rim of the Eels, the 22-year-old could become just the second five-eighth in history to win a premiership with Parramatta.

“It’s not something personal to be honest,” Brown said.

“You do it for the club, you do it for the fans. When it comes to things like this, it’s an opportunity you have to seize and it’s also a responsibility.’

Meanwhile, Eels management is sweating over Brown’s future with a host of players including Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Ray Stone (Dolphins) all leave at the end of the season.

Eels coach Brad Arthur is confident his star playmaker Dylan Brown will stay at the club

However, Coach Brad Arthur is not worried ahead of the grand final, believing his star five-eighth will definitely be committed to the club going forward.

“Dylan Brown is staying in my opinion,” Arthur said News Corp.

‘The great thing is that he wants to stay, that’s half the battle, and then you have to massage the situation into the negotiations.

“We may not be able to compete with the money we have, but if we can make a deal that is competitive, I’m sure Dylan will stay.

“I have a good relationship with Dylan and he loves the club.

“You can never guarantee anything in life, but I’m pretty sure Dylan will stick with the Eels.”

Dylan Brown and guest attend the 2022 Dally M Awards on September 28, 2022 in Sydney

Brown’s player manager Chris Orr is also confident the star will remain five-eighth with the Eels and has no doubts that contract negotiations will not distract him from the grand final.

“No doubt he’s happy with Parra,” Orr said.

“He has a great relationship with everyone at the club and it would take a huge deal to get him out of the club.

“The reality is that Dylan is a different individual. He walks to the beat of his own drum.

“Dylan is a free spirit and if I went to the open market he would have a pile of clubs after him. I’ve had calls from a few clubs, but I’ve respected Dylan’s request not to worry about contracts until this season is over.

‘Dylan is a great customer. He doesn’t get carried away by the media hype. He just wants to park the contract issue and then pick it up again when his football obligations end.”

Shaun Lane and Dylan Brown of the Eels celebrate after winning the NRL Preliminary Final match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels

Brown himself paid credit to his coach for shaping him into the playmaker he has become.

“I am the player I am today because of ‘BA’,” he said.

“He has made me more professional with regard to my weekly processes, while also encouraging me to play what I see and support my skills in games.”