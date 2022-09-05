Dylan Alcott’s sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten attends bachelorette party

<!–

Chantelle Otten radiated elegance on Monday as she stepped out in Sydney to celebrate her boyfriend Alex Davey’s bachelorette party.

The sexologist, 31, turned heads in an oversized pinstripe suit and white sneakers as she joined a group of glamorous women at the bash.

Chantelle, who is in a relationship with wheelchair tennis player Dylan Alcott, also sported a head of bright orange hair, which the former brunette recently dyed.

She wore freshly manicured nails, a gold necklace and a black handbag.

She had a serious conversation with someone on her phone as she walked next to her good friend Alex.

The pair were joined by several friends as they headed to lunch to celebrate Alex’s upcoming wedding to MasterChef judge Andy Allen.

Chantelle rose to fame in 2019 after she and Dylan, Australian of the Year 2022, made their romance public at a tennis event.

In an interview with news.com.au last year she opened up about completing her relationship with the decorated Paralympic.

“I think we were both quite nervous to be honest… But we practiced a lot and it worked out well,” she told the publication.

Chantelle also said she was deeply offended when people stopped the couple on the street to tell her she was “brave” to deal with someone with a disability.

The couple in love raised eyebrows in June after a video surfaced of Dylan operating a vibrating sex toy found in Chantelle while they were dining out with friends.

The images upset Twitter’s feathers, with some critics saying his behavior was “inappropriate” for a role model named Australian of the Year, while others found his antics hilarious or harmless.

Newly engaged Alex Davey was seen talking to staff at the venue