Dylan Alcott’s sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten at Bumble dating event

Chantelle Otten and Matt Agnew hosted an event for dating app Bumble on Wednesday and discussed some very modern topics.

The former Bachelor star posted several photos from the event to Instagram on Friday, explaining in his caption that he and sexologist Chantelle dived into the ins and outs of modern dating.

“On Wednesday I spent the day with @bumble_australia chatting about the dating trends they believe will shape in 2023,” the 35-year-old wrote.

“The trend I found most interesting is titled ‘Modern Masculinity’ and touches on conversations about gender norms and expectations coming to the fore,” he continued.

“In the past year, 3 in 4 (74%) men say they’ve examined their behavior more than ever and have a better understanding of ‘toxic masculinity’ and what’s not acceptable,” explains Matt.

“I learned a lot while hosting this event with @chantelle_otten_sexologist and enjoyed hearing from guests as we discussed internal misogyny and how it affects the way we date and navigate romantic relationships. Thank you for having me!’

In the accompanying images, Matt beamed as he posed next to Chantelle, 31, who looked chic in a lace slip top.

Earlier this month, Chantelle revealed her favorite sex toys and offered advice on how to use them.

She said she’s seen “suction sex toys” on the rise lately and prefers to use toys that focus on clitoral stimulation.

“For many, targeted clitoral stimulation is necessary to reach orgasm and clitoral suction sex toys provide what many people believe is just the right amount of stimulation,” she shared. news.com.au.

It comes after the sexologist opened up about her first consummation of her relationship with 31-year-old Dylan Alcott.

“I think we were both pretty nervous to be honest… But we practiced a lot and it worked out well,” she said.

Chantelle also said she is offended when people stop the pair on the street to tell her she is “brave” for being in a relationship with someone who has a disability.

“People coming up to me and saying that to me while my beautiful boyfriend is sitting next to me in his chair breaks my heart,” she said.