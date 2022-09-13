Dylan Alcott supports his sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten at a sex seminar

<!–

Dylan Alcott was honored this week with an invitation to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, making him one of only ten non-eminent Australians in attendance.

But it was the Paralympic’s 31-year-old girlfriend, sexologist Chantelle Otten, who stole the spotlight on Monday when she gave a live sex seminar at the Sydney Opera House.

Chantelle’s seminar entitled How To Have Sex covered topics such as taboo sex and the use of sex toys.

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, 31, (center) supported his sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten, 31, (right) at a sex seminar on Monday at the Sydney Opera House. Chantelle shared this Instagram photo of a couple at the event with a female companion

‘V-spots, dildos, erogenous zones, oh my! Psychosexologist Chantelle Otten guides us to go beyond just agreeing to fantastic encounters, and to feel comfortable and excited to communicate about our bodies and desires,” reads the official description of the event.

Chantelle, 31, posted to Instagram after the seminar, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of the Sydney Harbor Bridge with her Paralympic beauty, 31, and a female friend.

Australian of the Year Dylan beamed with pride when he put an arm around his girlfriend of three years.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Dylan has been invited as one of ten ‘everyday Australians’ to travel to London next week for the Queen’s funeral. Dylan will be at the Australian Open in January 2022 with Chantelle

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday evening Australian time. Pictured is Queen Elizabeth II in October 2020

In her caption, Chantelle praised her colleagues who helped organize the seminar, before making special mention of her “love” Alcott who supported her.

Dylan famously made the Queen laugh when they met at a Zoom meeting in May to commemorate the monarch’s 70 years of service. Pictured is Queen Elizabeth laughing at Dylan’s joke

Dylan famously made the Queen laugh when they met at a Zoom meeting in May to commemorate the monarch’s 70 years of service.

During his introduction, the retired athlete discussed his sporting achievements and trials of strength.

“I’ve been fortunate to have won a few Wimbledon titles and beat a few players from Great Britain, which I was happy about, but you may not be so happy,” he joked, giggling the Queen.

The 15-time Grand Slam title holder went on to explain why he is up in the morning to change people’s perception of disability and what the Australian of the Year award has meant to him.

“To be honest, I get emotional when I talk about it,” he said.