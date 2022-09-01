Dylan Alcott reveals the appalling reason his first job interview was cancelled

<!–

Australian Paralympic athlete Dylan Alcott has revealed that he was discriminated against for being disabled when he attended his first job interview at university.

The tennis star, 31, told Will and Woody on Thursday he was booked for an interview which was immediately canceled when the staff panel learned he was using a wheelchair.

Dylan said he didn’t mention he was in a wheelchair when he applied because “if I had, I wouldn’t have had an interview.”

The Australian of the Year 2022 said he knew things weren’t looking good when he showed up at the office and realized the interview was upstairs.

The three-time Paralympic gold medalist said he asked staff if they could have it downstairs, and they replied, “We might as well cancel it.”

Dylan said his experience for wheelchair users “happens every day” because of a “lack of expectation” among the general public.

Dylan (pictured with girlfriend Chantelle Otten)

“We need to change not only in work, but also in dating and in life,” he added.

He has worked to promote this change by partnering with Grant Burge Wines for the Leave Your Mark campaign, which provides tertiary scholarships to people with disabilities.

Dylan and his sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten made headlines earlier this year after a video surfaced of him operating a vibrating sex toy inside her while they were dining out with friends.

Dylan has been in a relationship with sexologist Chantelle Otten (left) since 2019

The images upset Twitter’s feathers, with some critics saying his behavior was “inappropriate” for a role model who received one of his country’s highest awards.

Others, however, found his antics hilarious or harmless.

He told Body + Soul magazine last month that he is proud of his relationship and pays no attention to the media outcry about it.