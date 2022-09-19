Dylan Alcott has plenty of sympathy for Harry and Meghan

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he will say ‘G’day’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Australian of the Year 2022 was made up of a dozen ‘ordinary Australians’ who were invited to participate in the official ceremony to bid farewell to Her Majesty at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Alcott had nothing but praise for the surprising revelation during his regular LISTENABLE podcast while chatting with co-host Angus O’Loughlin.

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott (pictured) says he plans to say ‘G’day’ to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Queen’s funeral on Monday

“I always feel that when I read articles about them, because of my own personal experiences, they are very giving,” he said.

The gold medalist of the Paralympic Games first met Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Sydney in 2018.

During the podcast, recorded last week ahead of his flight to London, Alcott spoke up for the controversial Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The star athlete sounded genuinely moved and said, ‘If I could see Harry, I’d honestly ask if he’s okay. I hope he’s doing well’

“What I’m saying is I really respect what Harry has done for disability through the Invictus Games,” he said, “and that was my first real connection to the palace.”

The star athlete sounded genuinely moved, then added: ‘If I could see Harry, I’d honestly ask if he’s okay. I hope he’s doing well.’

Alcott said he was “not sure what to expect” from the funeral.

Last May, Mr Alcott was one of the last Australians to speak to the Queen in a video call that a great moment went viral.

Alcott said he was “not sure what to expect” from the funeral. Pictured: Dylan Alcott and ListenABLE co-host Angus O’Loughlin

‘I made Her Majesty laugh. I had too many bad jokes. I’m not sure if it’s sympathy or legit,” he said from London.

“I think I said something like… she asked me why I was retiring and I said I was getting tired of beating people from England at Wimbledon.

“She had to giggle. And she was just… she really listened. She was there. Imagine who she talks to, every day, all day, all her life,” he told the Today show.

Mr Alcott said he was delighted to have the opportunity to speak with the Queen.

“At that time, yes, we had a very good conversation and that was something very special for me, my family.”

That video call in May also included Governor General of Australia David Hurley and other Australians of the year: Valmai Dempsey, Dr. Daniel Nour and Shanna Whan.