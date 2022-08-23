Dylan Alcott, Deborah Knight and Charlie Pickering lead celebrity arrivals at Leave Your Mark Dinner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A slew of stars attended Grant Burge’s Leave Your Mark Dinner in Sydney on Tuesday.

Dylan Alcott, Deborah Knight and Charlie Pickering were dressed to impress when they arrived at the star-studded event.

Dylan, 31, looked smart in khaki green pants and a matching colored blazer.

Dylan Alcott (pictured), Deborah Knight and Charlie Pickering led celebrity arrivals at Sydney’s star-studded Leave Your Mark Dinner

The wheelchair tennis player completed his look with a black T-shirt, silver watch and black sneakers.

Dylan was also seen at the event alongside Charlie Pickering.

Charlie, 44, also made a style statement in navy pants, a matching colored blazer and a striped shirt.

The comedian wore a patterned tie and black shoes.

Dylan was seen posing next to Charlie Pickering at the event

Charlie, 44, made a style statement in navy trousers, a matching colored blazer and a striped shirt

Meanwhile, Deborah Knight looked stylish in a floral dress with sleeves and a small tie in the front.

The TV host, 49, completed her look with black stockings, matching colored boots and earrings.

Lisa Wilkinson’s daughter Billi FitzSimons also attended the event.

Deborah Knight looked stylish in a floral dress with sleeves and a little tie in the front

Billi FitzSimons wore black pants, a matching colored top and black boots as she posed shortly after arrival

Billi wore black pants, a matching colored top and black boots as she posed shortly after arriving.

My Kitchen Rules star Arnott Olsen also made sure all eyes were on him as he wore a patterned jacket and sneakers.