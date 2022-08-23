Dylan Alcott, Deborah Knight and Charlie Pickering lead celebrity arrivals at Leave Your Mark Dinner
Dylan Alcott, Deborah Knight and Charlie Pickering lead celebrity arrivals at Sydney’s star-studded Leave Your Mark Dinner
A slew of stars attended Grant Burge’s Leave Your Mark Dinner in Sydney on Tuesday.
Dylan Alcott, Deborah Knight and Charlie Pickering were dressed to impress when they arrived at the star-studded event.
Dylan, 31, looked smart in khaki green pants and a matching colored blazer.
The wheelchair tennis player completed his look with a black T-shirt, silver watch and black sneakers.
Dylan was also seen at the event alongside Charlie Pickering.
Charlie, 44, also made a style statement in navy pants, a matching colored blazer and a striped shirt.
The comedian wore a patterned tie and black shoes.
Meanwhile, Deborah Knight looked stylish in a floral dress with sleeves and a small tie in the front.
The TV host, 49, completed her look with black stockings, matching colored boots and earrings.
Lisa Wilkinson’s daughter Billi FitzSimons also attended the event.
Billi wore black pants, a matching colored top and black boots as she posed shortly after arriving.
My Kitchen Rules star Arnott Olsen also made sure all eyes were on him as he wore a patterned jacket and sneakers.
