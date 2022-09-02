Dylan Alcott at jobs summit: Australian of the Year rips into critical Centrelink flaw

Dylan Alcott gave an impassioned speech demanding that more people with disabilities be hired as the country faces a labor shortage.

Speaking at the Jobs and Skills summit in Canberra, the wheelchair tennis legend and Australian of the Year said the rules should be changed to allow disabled people to work more hours without losing their Centrelink payments.

Alcott began his touching speech to the 140 in attendance by saying that the percentage of people with disabilities in work had been stuck at about half for three decades.

“Nearly 4.5 million people in this country have some form of physical or non-physical disability, visible or invisible, and only 54 percent of them are enrolled in the labor market,” he said.

‘I am 31 years old, that participation has not changed in 28 years. My whole life. It hasn’t changed.

And frankly, that’s not fair. That’s really not fair. Because people with a disability are willing to choose whether they want to work, just like everyone else.’

He added: “The days of lip service are over, to be honest, because we’ve been getting that for a long time.”

The national unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 3.4 percent, but the unemployment rate of people with disabilities has nearly tripled.

“There are so many opportunities right now to get out and work, but it doesn’t really translate into getting that opportunity for people with disabilities,” Alcott said.

“We need to have the opportunity to go out and have a crack.”

The motivational speaker, who has 23 grand slam titles, said one solution would be to allow people on disability benefits to work more hours without losing their benefits.

Currently, on that payment, someone loses 50 cents in every dollar they make more than $190 every two weeks, putting them out of work.

The same policy applies to elderly retirees.

“I don’t see why you can’t earn your pension or DSP to a certain extent and you can’t work either,” Alcott told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Alcott said unconscious bias, negative stigma and a lack of understanding of people with disabilities held back employers and employees.

He said discrimination in the workplace also needs to be addressed.

“We all need to work together, government and business, to make sure workplaces are safe for people with disabilities,” Alcott said at the summit.

“It’s just a good thing because people with disabilities are 90 percent more likely to be equal to or more productive than healthy people. We have higher retention rates (and) lower absenteeism.”

He said the social, physical and mental health benefits of work, in addition to the financial benefits, should not be underestimated.

“(There are) so many benefits that we often get through no fault of our own,” Alcott said.

Finding an internship for any Australian seeking a job should be a priority for all summit participants, said Paul Zahra, head of the Australian Retailers Association.

“Diverse workforces are more productive workforces (and) when our teams are more productive, it improves morale, boosts resources, and decreases the overall demand for our workforce, especially during a labor crisis,” he told the summit.

Reducing the red tape around employment during the National Disability Insurance Scheme and improving education about the skills of people with disabilities are some of the things Alcott wants to see addressed at the Job Summit.

“It’s a great opportunity to increase economic growth in this country if we start listening to the life experiences of people with disabilities,” he said.

“The time to do it is now, so let’s kick it together, figuratively.”