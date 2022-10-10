Dybala likely to miss World Cup after suffering freak injury scoring penalty for Roma

It looks like Paulo Dybala will miss the World Cup in Qatar after sustaining a muscle injury while playing for Roma.

The Argentine striker played for Jose Mourinho’s side in their Serie A clash with Lecce when he stepped up to take a penalty with the score at 1-1.

Getty Dybala stepped down to take a penalty, oblivious to what was about to happen

AFP After scoring the penalty, Dybala grimaced as he set out to celebrate

AFP Dybala was comforted by his teammates who could see how much misery the striker was in

Dybala was calm over the ball and stroked the penalty past goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone to give Roma a 2-1 lead in the game, but immediately showed his discomfort.

While on his way to celebrate, the striker grinned as his teammates joined him before starting to look concerned themselves.

With the 28-year-old clutching his thigh, Dybala stumbled off the pitch and was immediately replaced by former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The forward looked certain to play for Argentina in the upcoming World Cup which kicks off next month.

But according to Roma boss Mourinho, it seems Dybala’s hopes of getting fit are slim.

In a conversation with DAZN, Mourinho said: I say [Dybala is] bad, not to say very bad.

Getty The attacker grabbed his leg as he left the field at the Stadio Olympico

Getty He went to the bank knowing that his World Cup dream is almost over

“Unfortunately it is more very bad than [just] poor.”

When asked if Dybala could return before the end of the year, Mourinho added: “I’m not a doctor and I haven’t spoken to one, but from my experience, from what I understood by talking to Paulo, [will be] difficult.”