DWTS pro Jenna Johnson reveals her baby niece has died

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dancing With The Stars dancer Jenna Johnson has announced the tragic death of her niece, Lennon Sky Johnson.

Jenna, 28 – who is currently expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, 36 – posted heartbreaking snaps from Lennon’s funeral after the baby was stillborn on December 2.

Photos from the service showed Lennon’s parents, Jenna’s brother Skyler and his wife Ashton paying tribute to their beloved daughter, embracing each other next to the coffin and a beautiful photo of their child.

Jenna wrote, “My little brother and sweet sister-in-law experienced the unimaginable when they lost their baby girl last week.

WARNING: TERRIBLE IMAGES BELOW

Tragedy: Dancing With The Stars dancer Jenna Johnson has announced the tragic death of her baby niece, Lennon Sky Johnson

“I am amazed at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength in this heartbreaking time. So thankful for forever families and that our whole family could be together in honor of our beautiful niece,

Lennon Sky Johnson. Send Skyler and Ashton all the love and prayers.”

Jenna’s DWTS co-stars sent their love and support in the comments, with Peta Murgatroyd writing, “Hard to “like” this post. I send you and your family all the love.’

Gleb Savchenko wrote, “Much love Jennachka to you and your family, heartbreaking” while Alan Bersten wrote, “I’m so sorry :( send all my love to your family.”

Family: Jenna, 28, posted heartbreaking snaps from Lennon’s funeral after baby was stillborn on December 2

First child: Jenna is currently expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, 36

Heartbreaking: Jenna’s sister-in-law Ashton shared a photo of the couple with their daughter

Tribute: The couple paid tribute to their adored daughter during the beautiful service

Emma Slater wrote, “I’m so sorry Jen. It is painful to read that I send all my love to Skyler and Ashton, while Artem Chigvintsev writes, “Sending lots of love and healing.”

Jenna also wrote a loving message to Ashton’s post about Lennon’s funeral, writing, “The most precious angel. Lennon has the best parents ever and will forever protect and guide you. I love you all so much!’

Jenna will give birth to her first child next month.

She married Val in 2019 and announced her pregnancy in April.

Val is the brother of Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy who is married to Peta Murgatroyd, also a pro on the show.

Support: Jenna’s DWTS co-stars sent their love and support in the comments

Johnson explained how they found out they were expecting a child.

She said, ‘We’ve come home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my breasts feel really big and really sore. I haven’t had my period yet.’

“So I peed on a stick and it turned positive right away,” Johnson said.

“The shock and disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant.

“But everyone tells you, ‘If you just relax and don’t stress yourself, it will happen for you.’ That’s exactly what happened,” she added. “I think it was exactly as it was meant to be. Our little baby was made with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and so intended.’