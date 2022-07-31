DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong ties the knot with Brylee Ivers in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Utah

Brandon Armstrong is now a married man.

After nearly five months of engagement, the Dancing With The Stars pro, 28, married Brylee Ivers, 24, on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony in Utah, according to People.

“I’m excited to be able to commit to her and express my love for her and do it in a way that I think is right,” Armstrong said of their plans for the near future, adding: “A way who are good and loving and old school. I am excited to show people that she is the love of my life and that I am committed to her.”

The couple went the non-traditional route and participated in a religious ceremony earlier in the day, then exchanged their vows at Siempre, a modern location in the mountains of Draper, Utah, in the presence of approximately 125 family members and close friends. .

“Because so many people are getting married so young in Utah, we wanted something a little different from the traditional church, chapel wedding,” Armstrong revealed.

The couple chose to break another tradition by getting a first look at their big day. This intimate moment usually makes for an emotional photo opportunity for the bride and groom.

“I’m not a cryer,” Armstrong revealed about his personality, but that wasn’t the case when he first saw his bride in her Alta Moda Bridal dress.

He confessed that he was blown away when he saw her in the “simple and timeless” white dress.

“I knew she would obviously choose a dress that would be beautiful,” he added. “And I didn’t have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something beautiful and that she had faith in. Everything was so, so good.’

The couple took up some wedding traditions by having 18 groomsmen and bridesmaids on each side of them just before exchanging their vows.

The bride chooses to walk down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s timeless romantic ballad Can’t Help Falling In Love, while surrounded by beautiful green and white roses, compliments of Artisan Bloom.

After making their union official, the newly married couple joined their guests for dinner, which included joining another tradition by sharing their first dance together to Daniel Caesar and HER’s hit Best Part.

From there, Armstrong and Ivers opened the celebration to about 500 people, including DWTS professionals Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater.

The duo and their guests enjoyed a five-piece almond-flavored wedding cake made by Alessandra and danced late into the night with the help of DJ Ricky Barrera, who played an array of hits.

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds decided they wanted some fun in the sun and headed to the Dominican Republic.

Armstrong recalled that their first deep conversation was outside a movie theater, and in early March asked Ivers to shoot a movie trailer of their favorite memories and play it back to their friends and relatives at the Utah movie theater.

“All our closest friends and family were there and I walked up to her, told her I loved her and can’t wait to start a family with her. I’m just so excited for our future together,” the California resident said of the monumental moment, asking the question featuring a custom 3.5 carat circle diamond on a gold diamond band.

The couple began dating in early 2021 after Armstrong DMed her on Instagram and they exchanged messages for about a month.