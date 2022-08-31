DWTS contestants Charli D’Amelio, Jordin Sparks and Colton Underwood go incognito for rehearsal

The cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars went to great lengths to disguise their identities when they arrived at rehearsal in Los Angeles on Monday.

While preparing to learn some new choreographies ahead of the Season 31 premiere of ABC’s dance competition series next month, TikTok sensation Charli D’amelio was seen wearing a black hoodie, an identity-hiding face mask, and burgundy leggings.

The 18-year-old social media star, who has been dancing since she was three, came prepared to work on her moves while rocking a black backpack and white sneakers.

Incognito: The cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars went to great lengths to disguise their identities when they arrived at rehearsal in Los Angeles on Monday

Her mother, Heidi D’Amelio, 50, would also join the cast, according to TMZ.

Charli — whose dance videos have helped her rack up 145.7 million followers on TikTok and 49 million on Instagram — may have a bit of an advantage over her mother, as she was a competitive dancer for over 10 years before joining her social media career in 2019. media career began.

Jordin Sparks, Colton Underwood and Daniel Durant were also seen heading to the Dancing With The Stars rehearsal studio with silver visors covering their faces.

Disguised: While preparing to learn a new choreography ahead of the Season 31 premiere of ABC’s dance competition series next month, TikTok sensation Charli D’amelio was seen wearing a black hoodie, an identity-hiding face mask, and burgundy leggings.

TikTok sensation: The 18-year-old social media star, who has been dancing since she was three, came prepared to work on her moves as she rocked a black backpack and white sneakers

Arrival: Jordin Sparks, Colton Underwood and Daniel Durant were also seen heading to the Dancing With The Stars rehearsal studio with silver visors covering their faces

Meanwhile, Colton Underwood, who got engaged to Jordan C. Brown in February after dating for less than a year, wore a blue zip, gray pants and flip flops.

Daniel Durant, who starred in the Academy Award-winning 2021 film CODA, wore a faded red t-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

TV medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, as well as Dancing With The Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Britt Stewart were also spotted.

Former Bachelor star: Meanwhile, Colton Underwood, who got engaged to Jordan C. Brown in February after dating for less than a year, wore a blue zip, gray pants and flip flops

Back on reality TV: The former Bachelor star is living his truth after coming out during an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts last year

Derek Hough previously defended that Charli would appear on DWTS during an interview of HollywoodLife last year, in which he said, “I think it would be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters there. Charli is a truly talented dancer and she clearly crushes it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be very good.”

The rest of the cast has not yet been announced. The show has moved on the ABC network after 17 years and will premiere live on Disney+ in September.

Charli and her mother are no strangers to working together, like the two stars in the documentary series The D’Amelio Show, with Charli’s father Marc and sister Dixie.

Ready for anything: Daniel Durant, who starred in the Academy Award-winning 2021 film CODA, wore a faded red t-shirt, black pants and sneakers

The duo has also danced together in Charli’s popular TikTok’s.

Aside from her booming career, the young star’s love life also seems to be booming as she is currently dating Travis Barker’s son Landon, 18.

The duo arrived hand in hand at the Kylie Cosmetics product launch event at Ulta Beauty Westwood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors after they left the launch party of her sister Dixie’s debut album together, and again, when eagle-eyed fans noticed they had recently been inked by the same tattoo artist.

In July, Charli gushed about her new boyfriend: ‘He’s just really sweet,’ she told Entertainment tonight at a party given by Fanatics for MLB All-Star Week.

The duo arrived hand in hand at the Kylie Cosmetics product launch event at Ulta Beauty Westwood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Sporting figure: TV medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, as well as Dancing With The Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Britt Stewart were also spotted

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors after they left the launch party of her sister Dixie’s debut album together, and again, when eagle-eyed fans noticed they had recently been inked by the same tattoo artist.

In July, Charli gushed about her new boyfriend: ‘He’s just really sweet,’ she told Entertainment tonight at a party given by Fanatics for MLB All-Star Week.

During her latest interview, she also revealed how she really feels about her love life which has come into the public eye.

Professional dancer: Peta Murgatroyd has been on Dancing with the Stars since season 13

A tough competitor: Murgatroyd previously won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 14

“I think it was really hard for a long time, but now I’m living life first and thinking about what people are going to say next,” she said.

Charli previously had a teen romance with her fellow TikTok star Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, from late 2019 to early 2020.

Her dating rumors with Landon took off last month when they were spotted together at one of Travis’ concerts.

Lots of hard work: Britt Stewart got her start on Dancing with the Stars and performed with the company in Season 23; she was promoted to pro after six seasons