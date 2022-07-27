Dwight McNeil undergoes an Everton medical ahead of £20m move

Everton have reached a £20m deal plus add-ons for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil and are exploring a return for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Everton took over Ruben Vinagre from Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday and have now turned their attention to long-term target McNeil after Burnley agreed to agree a structured payment.

The 22-year-old underwent a medical on Wednesday evening and hopes to complete his move on Thursday.

McNeil has no lack of interest in the Premier League after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship and Sports post understands that he was wanted by the Toffees when Rafael Benitez was in charge.

The 22-year-old has a two-year contract with Turf Moor and Burnley also has the option to extend his contract until 2025.

Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the former England U21 international, who failed to score in the Premier League last season while providing just one assist.

Everton had also previously tried to sign McNeil’s Burnley team-mate Maxwel Cornet – who has a £17.5million breakout clause in his contract – but the two sides ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

The Toffees have also been given the chance to re-sign their former midfielder Idrissa Gueye

Former Everton midfielder Gueye, 32, saw a loan to Newcastle expire in January and has a one-year contract left.

The Senegal international left Goodison Park in 2019 to join PSG and has won two league titles and made 111 appearances at the Parc des Princes.

Frank Lampard has only seen one confirmed addition to the roster narrowly avoiding relegation in the Premier League in the form of another former Burnley star, James Tarkowski.