Dwight Gayle injured-blighted spell at Newcastle united ends as he signs for Stoke City

Dwight Gayle’s six-year spell at Tyneside has come to an end as the attacker has signed a two-year contract with Stoke City.

The 32-year-old arrived at St James’ Park at a cost of £10 million when Newcastle fell to the second tier and were tasked with blasting the Magpies back to the top flight.

Gayle’s 23 goals in his debut season made him the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer to score more than 20 goals in a single season, and was enough to make Newcastle bounce back the first time he asked for it championship won. .

Dwight Gayle was instrumental in Newcastle’s return to the Premier League in 2017

Following Newcastle’s promotion to the Premier League, Gayle would remain a regular in the first team but would not find his sparkling form from last season, with just 6 league goals in 35 games.

In the years since, a mix of injuries and a large number of newcomers have severely curtailed Gayle’s playing time at St James’ Park, leading to just 46 appearances in the last four years.

“Dwight’s track record, especially in the championship, is exceptional” said Stoke manager Michael O’Neill

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill impressed with Gayle’s impressive championship record

“There were a number of clubs that were chasing him, so we’re very happy he chose to join us.”

O’Neill hopes Gayle’s impressive second division goalscoring record can help his side improve on their disappointing mid-table finish last season.

Gayle joins Josh Laurent, Aden Flint, Liam McCarron and leases Gavin Kilkenny and Harry Clarke at the Bet365 Stadium as the club prepares for their upcoming campaign.

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone is also expected to be loaned out to the Potters of Southampton for a season.