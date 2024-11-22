Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson poses for rare family snap with wife, mom and daughters at Moana 2 world premiere

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posed for a rare family photo while attending the world premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii on Thursday.

The actor, 52, who voices Maui in the franchise and plays the character in the live-action remake, was joined by his wife Lauren Hashian, 40, daughters Jasmine, eight, and Tiana, six, and her mother Ata Johnson, 76, on the red carpet.

The former wrestler cut a dapper figure in a mint green suit and leaf necklace, paired with tinted sunglasses as he joined his loved ones.

The Rock’s eldest daughter, Simone García Johnson, 23, also posed with her father at the premiere, which is scheduled to premiere on November 27.

Garcia, whose mother is Dany Garcia, followed her father into the world of wrestling as Ava Raine.

#MOANALiveAction is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 10, 2026.

The Rock memorably sang You’re Welcome in the 2016 animated classic

Thomas Kail will direct the live-action version and famed Broadway star Lin Manuel Miranda will score the film.

Kail is working from a script by Jared Bush, who was the writer of the fully animated Moana (2016), which became a huge hit with fans, grossing $687.2 million while working on a budget of $150. to 175 million dollars.

In Moana, the main character sets sail in search of Maui to save his island from ecological disaster.

She convinces him to accompany her on her journey to recover her magic hook and restore the heart stone she stole from the goddess Te Fiti.

Moana is something of a passion project for The Rock, considering he has Samoan citizenship due to his mother being Samoan, according to IMDb.

‘This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of the grace and warrior strength of our people. “I wear this culture with pride on my skin and in my soul,” she said of Moana.

“There is no better world to honor our people’s history, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Sean Bailey, president of production for Disney Live Action, acknowledged that it had only been seven years since the animated Moana film was released, but noted that Disney’s centennial celebration contributed to the decision to remake the film so soon.

Auliʻi Cravalho, 23, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, reprises the titular voice role for the second installment of the animated version.

The couple posed with Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.

Johnson first announced the live-action remake in April 2023.

He tweeted: ‘Honored to say we will be bringing the beautiful story of #MOANA to the big screen in live action!

“#MAUI changed my life (I miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which is at its core who we are as a Polynesian people.”

The Fast and the Furious actor shared more about the upcoming film in a pre-recorded message with his daughters, including the inspiration he receives from his late grandfather, Big Boss Peter Maivia.

Johnson spoke more during the pre-recorded segment with her daughters, saying via Variety: “We are very excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works. Moana, Grandma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, the pig Pua, the town, the beautiful and powerful ocean and one more… what is that guys? Oh, a sincere servant… Heihei the chicken! Kidding. Heihei will be there, but of course Maui will be there too.

‘Many of you may not know the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found a lot of inspiration for Maui in the mana and presence of my late grandfather, the legendary Grand Chief Peter Maivia.

‘He walked around lighting up the room: the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the body. (sings with his daughters) “When you’re starring as a demigod” Thank you. Sorry, I get caught up in the moment.

The animated sequel Moana 2 will be released on November 27

“As you can see, at the perfect moment when the sun rises, how deep the story is for me, because in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I do it in the spirit of my grandfather. So it’s still very early in the process. There is much more work to do.

‘But until then, there is one more thing I need to start this journey off right. Do the girls want to get that special thing dad needs? (Takes out his cane) Wow, you are daddy’s daughters. You are so strong. Thank you very much guys.’

He concluded: ‘Let’s go to the ocean. Yes. Oh, look at the love I have. Is dad Maui? No! Do you want ice cream? Yeah! So dad is Maui.