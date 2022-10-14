Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson leads Maple Leafs fans in wrong chant at home opener

When The Rock tells you to do something, you do it.

So when Dwayne Johnson led Maple Leafs fans in a “Let’s Go Leafs” chant at the Toronto home opener Thursday night, no one was brave enough to correct him.

Maple Leafs fans have been singing “Go Leafs Go” for as long as anyone can remember. Perhaps The Rock’s new chant is what ultimately helps the team overcome the playoff hump?

It inspired at least some funny jokes on social media.

