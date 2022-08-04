Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson indulges in a hefty ‘cheat meal’ after his workout

He is known for hitting the gym to maintain his muscular physique.

But on Sunday, Dwayne Johnson showed he can still enjoy the occasional cheat meal when he shared a short clip with his 332 million Instagram followers of his very first meal from American fast food chain In-N-Out.

The 50-year-old actor enjoyed the junk food, which included two huge burgers with a mountain of fries after his workout.

In the video, Dwayne showed off the delicious food before downing a glass of tequila.

The Rock said: ‘It’s Sunday, about 11pm, and it’s cheatmeal Sunday for all of us around the world – especially for me here.

“And the reason this is history in the making is because this is the very first time I’ve ever tried an In-N-Out burger or In-N-Out fries, anything from In-N-Out.

When he started swallowing, he continued, ‘I’ve never tried it before, so this is a first. The fries are good, so we’re off to a good start.’

He seemed to enjoy what he tasted and wrote his first impression of the food chain on Instagram: ‘A #cheatmealsunday for the history books! My first time ever eating @innout.

“A solid start with a bite of good fries, as we know, can ruin the whole experience.

“Pared the main course with a (pretty tasty) combo pour from @Teremana Blanco & @Teremana Reposado – as founder, I make up the tequila rules.”

The star added a thumbs-up emoji, before adding: ‘This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to the list. Enjoy your cheat meals, friends.”

It’s surprising that the actor has time to hit the gym, given the number of new projects he has on his roster.

In the new DC League of Super Pets animated film, Dwayne lends his unmistakable voice to Krypto the Super-Dog, who shares the same incredible powers as his owner Superman.

Together, they fight crime in Metropolis, but he is put to the test like never before when Superman is kidnapped and Krypto must rescue him… despite losing his own powers.

He forms a team of shelter animals who have been given superpowers to help save Superman and the rest of the Justice League.

Johnson leads an all-star voice cast that includes his frequent collaborator Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Dascha Polanco, Ben Schwartz, Jemaine Clement, Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jami, Olivia Wilde and Thomas Middleditch.

Jared Stern and Sam Levine direct the animated superhero adventure, which will see the new movie Vengeance in theaters, plus the re-release of A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Box office forecasters have predicted an opening weekend between $40 million and $60 million for the animated adventure.