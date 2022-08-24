Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gushes over his daughter Tiana, four, as she sits on his lap

<!–

Dwayne Johnson, 50, shared a tender video with his daughter Tiana, four, via Instagram on Wednesday.

The Jumanji and DC League Of Super-Pets actor had his child on his knee while dressed as Cindy-Lou Who from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

In his caption, the former wrestler gushed over his child saying, “Absolutely no idea how much her love and kindness means to her father.”

The Instagram video post came with the caption: ‘Lil’ Tia “Cindy Lulu” here has no idea. Absolutely no idea how much her love and kindness means to her father.

“One day, years from now, hanging out in daddy’s office and sitting on my lap will be the LAST PLACE she wants to be (crying face emoji).

“So I’ll be greedy and take it while I can get it. Thank you for being so nice to your T-Rex daddy. One day you will understand.’

Small gift pack: Johnson grinned with his daughter balancing on his knee, dressed as ‘Cindy-Lou Who’ from the Grinch Who Stole Christmas

The actor has been married to 37-year-old Lauren Hashian since 2019.

Together they have Tiana and Jasmine, six years old.

The star was married to 53-year-old producer Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2008. Together they have 21-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson.

Johnson does a great job balancing his kids and work.

His latest movie is the animated DC League Of Super-Pets. The actor voiced Superman’s dog, Krypto, who shares the same powers as his owner.

Happy girl: Little Tia melts her father’s heart and shows that the tough boy has a softer side

When released in July, the film dominated the box office, taking the top spot with $23 million in domestic revenue.

Kevin Hart, who appeared with Johnson in both the 2017 and 2019 Jumanji films, rejoins the Rock for DC League of Super-Pets as the voice of Batman’s dog Ace.

Together, the super dogs fight crime in Metropolis, where Superman is kidnapped and Krypto must rescue his master despite losing his own powers.

To complete his rescue mission, Krypto assembles a team of shelter animals who receive superpowers to save Superman and the rest of the Justice League.

Johnson leads the animated superhero adventure with an all-star voice cast including Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Dascha Polanco, Ben Schwartz, Jemaine Clement, Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jami, Olivia Wilde and Thomas Middleditch.