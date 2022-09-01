Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brings his own meals to eat at restaurants.. to maintain ripped physique

Just one look at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his rock-solid 6-foot physique and it’s clear that he’s hitting the gym hard.

But it turns out that in order to get his massively sculpted body, he also follows a seriously regulated schedule when it comes to his diet.

According to Stephen Merchant, who directed Johnson in the film Fighting With My Family (2019), the former professional wrestler is so committed to being in top shape that he brings his own food to eat at restaurants.

Seriously Disciplined: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brings his own food to eat while dining at restaurants, according to his Fighting With My Family director Stephen Merchant

The topic of Johnson’s eating habit came up when Merchant was asked if he was able to “cheat meals with The Rock” while working on the film together, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show.

Merchant further revealed that Johnson, 50, organizes the exact time when he must eat pre-planned meals down to the minute.

“I remember meeting him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we had a meeting about the movie and his alarm went off at 3:17 pm and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with “15:17 pm” written on it and he would put it in the microwave,” the actor, writer and director revealed.

“It was so disciplined,” Merchant commented, as the two hosts nodded in agreement about his food intake.

Strict schedule: To maintain his top shape and stamina, Johnson organizes the exact time he needs to eat pre-planned meals, according to Merchant; The Hollywood protagonist will be working out at his gym in June

“I remember meeting him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we had a meeting about the movie and his alarm went off at 3:17 pm and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with “15:17 pm” written on it and he would put it in the microwave,” the actor, writer and director revealed; the lead actor can be seen with Merchant during the making of the movie Fighting For My Family (2019)

The Rock’s strict eating plan doesn’t stop there. Merchant then remembered that the Hollywood chieftain actually comes prepared when he eats out at restaurants.

“I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes out to dinner with friends, he should take his food to the restaurant and have them reheat it because it’s such a structured diet that he must have he added.

He agreed that Johnson’s restaurant ritual is a bit bizarre, and host Jim Norton went on to imply that it’s normal to be a huge movie star and action hero.

“That’s how you know you’re The Rock, when you walk into a restaurant, like, ‘Can you reheat this what I brought with me?’ Like, “yes, absolutely,” he shared.

Pre-planned meals: “I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes out to dinner with friends, he should take his food to the restaurant and let them heat it up because it’s such a structured diet that he must have,” Merchant said of The Rock’s strict eating habits

Merchant went on to describe the incredible fan adoration The Rock received when he saw him in action at WrestleMania.

“I can imagine it’s like Elvis coming back, just the reaction,” he said of Johnson playing the image of The Rock. “He picked up a flamethrower and there was a giant wooden sign saying ‘The Rock’ on the stage. And he had just spent 10 minutes setting that on fire with the flamethrower without saying a word. The crowd was screaming all the time. And I was like, ‘Wow, all the time.’

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared about his daily workout routine that keeps him motivated at the gym.

Hit hard: The California native says he likes to set aside two hours for his workout each day: “These two hours are for me. Only me. I can disconnect and disconnect from the world’

‘I always try to set aside 2 hours of my 24 hours a day for my training. (physical + mental),’ revealed the Hercules star, adding: ‘These two hours are for me. Only me. I can disconnect and disconnect from the world. Anchor and more recently myself. Then push through pain barriers, disrupt and do a great workout.”

However, Johnson insisted that exercise doesn’t have to be everyone’s “anchor”: “Your anchor doesn’t have to be as intense as the gym. But the philosophy here is to find and protect your anchor.’

Johnson struggled for eight years with the WWF/E before becoming a huge movie star.

His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors.