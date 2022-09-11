Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson among celebs to pay memorial on anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks

A number of celebrities took to social media on Sunday to commemorate the bleak anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted some single sentences to encompass the American mind more than two decades after nearly 3,000 Americans were killed after the extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial planes.

They crashed two into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, while a fourth planned attack was thwarted when passengers and crew attempted to storm the cockpit, causing the plane to crash into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A number of celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took to social media on Sunday to commemorate the bleak anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

He wrote: ‘Strength. Resilience. Heart. Loyalty. Soul. FAMILY. 9/11.’ The professional wrestler turned actor added the hashtags #neverforget and #patriotday to the post.

New York City-born Bethenny Frankel called the date “such an important day in American history,” reflecting the emotions Americans experienced on the horrific day.

‘Many of us remember exactly where we were; in disbelief, feeling helpless and confused,” Frankel said. ‘It is a day of reflection, to realize how precious life is and how strong and resilient we are…’

She continued, “I wish I did more that day to help. I didn’t know how to insert myself, so I was a bewildered deer. I wish I knew how every little bit helps like I do now. My heart goes out to the friends and families of those who have lost their lives.

Johnson posted a number of single sentences to encompass the American spirit, including “Strength. Resilience. Heart. Loyalty. Soul. FAMILY. 9/11′

Maria Shriver called the anniversary “a painful day in our nation’s history” and “extremely painful for thousands who lost loved ones”

George Takei also referred to those who selflessly helped with the catastrophic situation

‘If we really give the day the reflection it deserves, we give meaning to this terrible tragedy and to the poor souls who lost their lives. #never forget.’

Maria Shriver called the anniversary “a painful day in our nation’s history” and “extremely painful for thousands who have lost loved ones.”

She added: “For them, this day is a personal tragedy. May we all keep room for them. Be careful with everyone today as we don’t know how this day triggers our neighbors.

“And thank you to all the first responders who rushed in to save their fellow citizens. They didn’t care who they were or the color of their skin or their political beliefs. They put their lives on the line. Thanks to them and their families.’

George Takei also referred to those who selflessly helped with the catastrophic situation, saying, “The best way to honor 9/11 is to take care of our First Responders who still need our help.”

Kris Jenner posted multiple photos of the New York City skyline with the caption: ‘Memory of those lost 21 years ago today’

New York City-born Bethenny Frankel called the date “such an important day in American history,” reflecting the emotions Americans experienced on the horrific day.

Brooke Shields said: ‘May we never forget this day, those affected by loss, and the show of strength of our incredible city that followed’

Kris Jenner posted multiple photos of the New York City skyline with the caption, “Memory of those lost 21 years ago today. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their bravery. We will never forget!

Brooke Shields wrote: ’21 years. I think of all those who were lost on 9/11 and hold in my heart those who continue to suffer. May we never forget this day, those affected by loss, and the vigor of our incredible city that followed.”

Mayim Bialik shared an image of St. Paul’s Chapel in Manhattan, noting that “the church faces directly across from One World Trade Center and was completely unharmed when the towers collapsed.”

Irina Shayk and Yolanda Hadid posted images of NYC to mark the gloomy day

Karlie Kloss posted an image of a brave firefighter working among the wreckage

Lindsay Lohan and Reese Witherspoon both posted images with the message ‘Never Forget’

Yolanda Hadid, Irina Shayk, Lindsay Lohan, Karlie Kloss and Reese Witherspoon were also among the stars to express their thoughts on the gloomy birthday, posting images observing the gloomy day.

The tributes came in as President Joe Biden attended a ceremony at the Pentagon saying that “we will never forget” and “will never give up,” adding that “our commitment to prevent another attack on the United States is endless.” is’.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended a ceremony in New York at the National September 11th Memorial, while First Lady Jill Biden gave a speech in Shanksville at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance.