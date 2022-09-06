Dwayne Johnson praises Brendan Fraser for helping his movie career in The Mummy Returns

Just over 20 years after one of Brendan Fraser’s hit films The Mummy Returns helped launch Dwayne Johnson’s film career, Johnson is praising Fraser’s big comeback film, The Whale.

Fraser, 53, made headlines over the holiday weekend for getting emotional during a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his upcoming film The Whale from director Darren Aronofsky.

Johnson, 50, shared a video of Fraser getting the standing ovation as he commented on how he helped kick off his film career.

“Man, this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan,” Johnson began in his Twitter post.

“He supported me in getting into his Mummy Returns franchise for my very first role, which kicked off my Hollywood career,” he added.

“Rooted in all your success brother and congratulations to my friend Darren Aronofsky,” he concluded with the hashtag #TheWhale.

Johnson’s first major film role came in 2001’s The Mummy Returns, where he played The Scorpion King while still best known as WWE wrestler The Rock.

The Mummy Returns was a sequel to the 1999 blockbuster The Mummy by Fraser and Rachel Weisz, which grossed $155.3 million domestically and $415.9 million worldwide from an $80 million budget.

The Mummy Returns hit theaters in May 2001, earning $202 million domestically and $433 million worldwide.

The success of The Mummy Returns led to Johnson’s own spin-off The Scorpion King, which hit theaters in April 2002.

Those movies spawned moderate hits like The Rundown, Walking Tall, Be Cool, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Other Guys before breaking out as Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast Five, heralding his rise to superstardom.

However, Fraser has not had the same rise as Johnson, although he has worked consistently since the early 1900s.

In recent years, he has started to focus more on small screen roles with Texas Rising, The Affair, Trust and Professionals, while also providing the voice of Robotman in Doom Patrol.

He made headlines in 2018 after accusing Peter Berk, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of sexual abuse, and recently revealed that he was plunged into depression from the effects of what had affected his career in recent years.

The Whale, from director Darren Aronofsky and writer Samuel D. Hunter, follows Fraser as a reclusive English teacher with severe obesity who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink).

A24 will release The Whale in theaters on December 9, which will also feature Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton.