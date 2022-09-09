Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after falling victim to internet hoax

Dwayne Johnson shared a heartfelt message on Thursday to the British Royal Family and everyone mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 50-year-old Moana actor said he was “sending love” to the people of Britain and told them to “stay strong.”

This message comes after fake tweets were posted with the movie star’s name on it. The notes, which paid tribute to the queen while plugging his October film Black Adam, went viral.

Heartfelt message: Dwayne Johnson, 50, put his strong personality aside on Thursday as he shared a heartfelt message to the British Royal Family and all those mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

In his new post, Johnson didn’t stop his film, but shared a heartfelt note.

“Well it’s been a great Thursday so far,” he shared before adding, “I’m just coming in real quick to drop by and send my love and my condolences, my light, strength and mana to the royal family.” send during this time in the spirit of the Queen’s death.’

He then wrote, “I’m so sorry, I know the pain, as we all know the pain. What a life. What an incredible life. I’ve never had the privilege or honor of meeting the Queen, but what a life.’

Condolences: I’m just diving in very quickly to drop by and send my love and my condolences,” the actor said, “my light, strength and mana to the Royal Family during this time in the spirit of the Queen’s passing.” ‘

Reign: Elizabeth II ruled Britain for 70 years. ‘I’ve never had the privilege or honor of meeting the Queen, admitted the Moana star, ‘but what a life’

The actor wore an LA Rams training shirt while standing in a gym with country music playing in the background in a video shared on social media.

“Seven decades, I think, of the longest-running monarchy. I think – I’m terrible at math, but I believe it’s seven decades. What an impactful life.’

The Red Notice star then shared a personal memory of the sudden death of his father, Rocky Johnson, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 67.

Grief: The actor shared his experience of the sudden death of his father, Rocky Johnson, who passed away suddenly in 2020, saying: “It informs us about how we should move on, because in their minds we have the chance to live , and live tremendously with passion and zeal and positive energy’

Rocky Johnson: The Rock followed in the footsteps of his late father, Rocky, who was also a professional wrestler

“I have to tell you, not that this is any consolation,” explained the former professional wrestler.

“When I lost my old man to the pandemic two years ago, I never got a chance to say goodbye to him, and I regret it.”

The loss allowed the grieving son to develop his own philosophy of life and death, he said.

“The way I look at it today tells us that (death) tells us how to live forward, because in their minds we have the opportunity to live, and live tremendously with passion and fervor and positive energy with everything what we have. have,” the star wrote.

“Send lots of love,” he continued. ‘Stay strong. Now let’s live as high as we can – and what a life.’

The Rock may have felt compelled to get in touch after someone on the internet released two fake tweets under the actor’s name that went viral.

Both were associated with the opening of his upcoming action film, Black Adam, with one reading, ‘Rest in Peace to Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. An amazing woman who sat on the throne for as long as anyone in British history. Sad she’ll never see Black Adam.’