Dwayne Johnson makes thunderous entrance for fans as Black Adam during San Diego Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson surely knows how to make an entrance and appeared fully dressed in his DC character, Black Adam, during San Diego Comic-Con earlier Saturday.

The actor, 50, also better known as The Rock, showed up under a spotlight to a room of cheering fans.

Black Adam is the latest superhero film the actor is a part of, and attended the much anticipated event to help promote the action-packed feature.

What an entrance! Dwayne Johnson, 50, surprised fans during the Comic-Con panel dressed as his DC superhero character, Black Adam. Costume: The star donned the recognizable black-and-gold costume

The former wrestler appeared on a raised platform on the stage as a bright spotlight shone on him within the dimly lit event hall.

Lightning bolts flashed on a screen behind as booming music played in the background.

Dwayne was dressed in a dark blue jumpsuit. A gold lightning bolt symbol was on the upper chest area, along with gold boots and a belt of the same color.

He held a serious look on his face, getting into character as fans screamed and filmed the exciting site before them.

Having a blast: Loud music played in the background as he was raised up above the audience on a platform, and Dwayne appeared to be enjoying portraying his DC superhero character for a hall full of screaming fans

In costume: Dwayne was dressed in a dark blue jumpsuit. A gold lightning bolt symbol was on the upper chest area, along with gold boots and a belt of the same color. He held a serious look on his face, getting into character as fans screamed and filmed the exciting site before them

Following his unforgettable entrance, Dwayne sat down after an outfit change to discuss the upcoming film in a panel discussion along with other cast and crew members.

According to Deadline, the Jungle Cruise star talked about what his goal was when being part of the DC film.

‘My goal is to usher in a new era in the DC universe…What is it like to build out the DC universe with the Justice Society as well,’ he explained.

The actor expressed how grateful he was to have been given such an amazing opportunity in his career.

‘To be here at Comic-Con, Hall H, representing a DC hero, an anti-hero, is a dream come true.’

Thrilled: During the panel discussion, according to Deadline, the actor expressed how excited he was to portray the DC anti-hero

Shooting wide: ‘My goal is to usher in a new era in the DC universe…What is it like to build out the DC universe with the Justice Society as well,’ he stated

Excited: The actor expressed how grateful he was to have been given such an amazing opportunity in his career

Countdown begins: Black Adam’s release date is set for the fall and will premiere in theaters starting October 21

Once he was out of his superhero attire, Dwayne donned a stylish ensemble for the panel portion of the event.

He wore a blue patterned, button-up shirt with short sleeves, revealing a glimpse of his tattooed biceps.

He added a pair of dark navy pants and slipped into a pair of white dress shoes to complete his look.

The cast: Dwayne was pictured with director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and other cast members, including Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Noah Centineo

Big milestone: The star expressed how overjoyed he was to have the chance to play a superhero on screen

Black Adam’s plot centers around Dwayne’s character who has been gifted powers and imprisoned. But 5,000 years later, he is freed from his tomb and ‘unleashes his unique form of justice on the modern world,’ according to an official synopsis.

The movie also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, and Sarah Shahi.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods was also holding a panel discussion with the cast and crew, and Lucy Liu was seen having fun holding a large prop on stage.

Stunning: Lucy Liu donned a two-piece red outfit as she took part in the panel discussion for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

Fun news: The actress was pictured sitting with fellow cast members, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, as they talked about the upcoming sequel

All together now: The performer later posed for a photo with Angel, Grazer and Zachary Levi

Happy: The movie’s lead flashed a wide smile while posing for a photo with his two castmates

Lucy will play the role of Kalypso in the sequel, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. The first movie was released in 2019, and will continue to star Zachary Levi as the title character.

The gorgeous actress donned a two-piece vibrant red ensemble, consisting of a long skirt and sheer crop top.

Levi, 41, sported a Hawaiian shirt on top of a white undershirt as he spent time at the fan-favorite convention.

The Chuck actor paired his top with a set of blue-green pants and a pair of white high-top Nike sneakers.

Beloved actor, Sir Patrick Stewart, also made an appearance at the celebrity-filled event on Saturday.

He was in attendance to celebrate and promote season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, which mainly follows his iconic character, Jean-Luc Picard.

Festive: Levi, 41, sported a Hawaiian shirt on top of a white undershirt as he spent time at the fan-favorite convention

Stylish: The Chuck actor paired his top with a set of blue-green pants and a pair of white high-top Nike sneakers

In the lead: Lucy will play the role of Kalypso in the sequel, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. The first movie was released in 2019, and will continue to star Zachary Levi as the title character

Glamorous: The stunning beauty was all smiles as she helped promote and talk about her latest film at Comic-Con

Happy: Sir Patrick Stewart was spotted waving to cheering fans as he arrived at Comic-Con

Upcoming series: The beloved actor was at the event to promote season three of Star Trek: Picard

Gathering: The acclaimed star was pictured with Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis, Mike McMahan and Noel Wells

Wow! Kesha donned an all-black outfit, from her corset top to the cut-out pants at Comic-Con on Saturday

The 82-year-old actor looked smart while wearing a white shirt underneath a dark gray jacket, both of which were complemented with a pair of blue jeans.

He was later spotted with Gates McFadden, who portrayed Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Lea Thompson, who appeared as Dr. Diane Werner in Star Trek: Picard, was also present at the Star Trek Universe panel.

Singer, Kesha, also stopped by the event to promote the Discovery+ project, Conjuring Kesha.

According to an official synopsis, the series follows the Tik Tok singer as she dives deep into the unknown and supernatural with celebrity guests.

Dressed for the occasion: The 82-year-old actor looked smart while wearing a white shirt underneath a dark gray jacket, both of which were complemented with a pair of blue jeans

Fan favorite: The performer flashed a wide smile while addressing his fans at the event

Castmates: He was later spotted with Gates McFadden, who portrayed Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation

Two of a kind: The pair appeared to be enjoying their time with their fans at the panel

Excited: Lea Thompson, who appeared as Dr. Diane Werner in Star Trek: Picard, was also present at the Star Trek Universe panel

Group shot: Thompson was joined by Paul Wesley, Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, Christina Chong and Celia Rose Gooding during the event

Beautiful: The pop singer was one of the many stars who made a stop at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday

New series: The singer attended the event to promote her new supernatural series, Conjuring Kesha

Fun event: The star was pictured with Big Freedia and GaTa during a photo session at the event

Celebration: Patrick was able to help promote the television series, Star Trek: Picard, in San Diego

The star donned an all-black ensemble, wearing black pants with cut-outs on the knees. She added a form-fitting corset top to show off her slim waist.

The singer slipped into a pair of open-toed strappy heels. Her hair was pulled back into two, sleek braids.

Tiffany Haddish stunned in a hot pink zip-up jumpsuit at Comic-Con. She posed for photos inside the venue and also outdoors by the shimmering water.

The actress attended the event to promote Tuca & Bertie, an animated adult swim sitcom.

The series also stars actors, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, and Lisa Hanawalt.

Very thrilling! Tiffany Haddish poses across from a boat floating on the water with the Adult Swim logo

Pretty: The actress and star donned a vibrant pink jumpsuit for her quick photo sessions at the event

Strike a pose! The Girls Trip actress posed near a boat that was promoting the animated main characters from the series, Tuca & Bertie

Group photo: Tiffany is pictured with fellow voice actors for the show, Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt, and Sasheer Zamata

Neil Gaiman also attended a panel for The Sandman, which is based on the comic book series he co-created.

The 61-year-old performer also posed for a set of photos with several cast members from the project, including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Patton Oswalt, among numerous others.

The series is centered on the king of dreams, Morpheus, as he sets out to restore order to his former kingdom.

The Sandman’s first season is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 5.

Showing up: Neil Gaiman also attended a panel for The Sandman, which is based on the comic book series he co-created

Talented cast: The 61-year-old performer also posed for a set of photos with several cast members from the project, including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Patton Oswalt, among numerous others

Storyline: The series is centered on the king of dreams, Morpheus, as he sets out to restore order to his former kingdom

Coming soon: The Sandman’s first season is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 5

Several figures attached to HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, were present at Comic-Con.

George R.R. Martin opted for a black shirt that was contrasted with a set of patterned green overalls.

Matt Smith kept it relatively casual in a gray jacket that was worn on top of a white undershirt.

New show: Several figures attached to HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, were present at Comic-Con

Creator: George R.R. Martin opted for a black shirt that was contrasted with a set of patterned green overalls

Leading man: Matt Smith kept it relatively casual in a gray jacket that was worn on top of a white undershirt

Numerous cast members that were involved with the show’s production, including performers Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, were also in attendance at the show’s panel.

The forthcoming program is set two hundred years before the start of Game of Thrones and will show the events leading to House Targaryen’s demise.

House of the Dragon is currently set to premiere on HBO on August 21.

For the fans: Numerous cast members that were involved with the show’s production, including performers Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, were also in attendance at the show’s panel

Although the third day of the convention featured a show-stopping entrance from Dwayne Johnson as a DC hero, Marvel also had plenty of representation at the event.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who has masterminded the interconnect Marvel Cinematic Universe, was on hand to reveal the timeline for Phase Five of the MCU, which included the latest Ant-Man And The Wasp sequel, a new Guardians Of The Galaxy Film, Anthony Mackie’s first stint as Captain America, a second season of Disney+’s Loki series and a revival of the Daredevil series that began at Netflix, among other projects.

Marvel also unveiled the first artwork for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which featured illustrations of stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in their suits, along with Kathryn Newton’s suit for Stinger.

Jonathan Majors was also featured in the background as Kang the Conqueror. An alternate version of his character made is debut in the first season of the Loki series.

Coming soon: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige (R), who has masterminded the interconnect Marvel Cinematic Universe, was on hand to reveal the timeline for Phase Five of the MCU