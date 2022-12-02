Dwayne and Gabrielle Wade star at the Broadway debut of Ain’t No Mo’

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a stylish pair at the Broadway opening of Ain’t No Mo at the Belasco Theater on Thursday.

The actress – who recently celebrated her 50th birthday – shone in a shimmering black dress, which she paired with pointy heels and sparkling silver earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband, 40, looked smart in a tweed brown jacket over a gray turtleneck and burgundy trousers.

Stylish couple: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a stylish pair during the Broadway opening of Ain’t No Mo at the Belasco Theater on Thursday

Gabrielle wore black pants under the dress and wore her black locks in a half ponytail, with her bangs slicked down her forehead.

As for glamour, the beauty rocked dramatic lashes, a touch of blush and gloss on her pout.

Dwyane paired his look with stud earrings and sported a neatly groomed beard.

Shimmery: The actress, 50, dazzled in a shimmering black dress, which she paired with pointy heels and sparkly silver earrings

Brave: Meanwhile, her husband, 40, looked smart in a tweed brown jacket over a gray turtleneck and burgundy trousers

Fashionista: Gabrielle wore chic black pants under her evening dress

The stylish pair were seen coming to the event hand in hand, with Dwayne rocking a long black coat.

Oprah Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King, 67, was also in attendance. The TV personality rocked a green and black houndstooth dress over black leggings.

She paired the outfit with a black coat, a woven clutch and clogs.

Natural beauty: As far as glamor goes, the beauty rocked dramatic lashes, a touch of blush and gloss on her pout

Angles: The 10 Things I Hate About You star showed off her outfit from different angles

Dazzling duo: The stylish couple came to the event hand in hand, with Dwyane in a long black coat

Canadian singer Deborah Cox, 48, looked winter chic in a brown leather blazer with a matching brown miniskirt and black thigh-high boots.

Tamron Hall, 52, turned heads in a deep black velvet bodysuit that showed off her ample cleavage.

Orange Is the New Black star Alysia Reiner, 52, showed off her toned arms in a black leather dress, which she paired with black stockings and boots.

Winter chic: Deborah Cox, 48, looked winter chic in a brown leather blazer with a matching brown miniskirt, while Tamron Hall, 52, turned heads in a deep black velvet bodysuit

Fashionable: Oprah Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King, 67, was also in attendance. The TV personality rocked a green and black houndstooth dress over black leggings

All black look: Orange Is the New Black star Alysia Reiner, 52, showed off her toned arms in a black leather dress, which she paired with black stockings and boots

Crystal Lucas-Perry wowed in a deeply shimmering gold feather dress with a thigh-high slit.

Kedren Spencer sparkled in a multicolored long-sleeved dress that showed off her ample cleavage.

Award-winning playwright Jordan E. Cooper – who wrote Ain’t No Mo’ – looked handsome in a red suit with a transparent white button underneath.

He was spotted mingling with Precious director Lee Daniels, 62, who looked stylish in a beige suit and black turtleneck.

Golden maid: Crystal Lucas-Perry stunned in a deeply shimmering gold feather dress with a thigh-high slit

Colorful! Kedren Spencer sparkled in a multicolored long-sleeved dress that showed off her ample cleavage

Talented duo: Award-winning playwright Jordan E. Cooper – who wrote Ain’t No Mo’ – looked handsome in a red suit when he was spotted mingling with Precious director Lee Daniels, 62

All told: The creatives behind the piece posed together; (L-R) Stevie Walker Webb, Daniels, Lucas-Perry, Cooper and Fedna Jacquet

Theater director Stevie Walker Webb – who directed the Broadway play – looked cool as ever in a mustard yellow sleeveless top and matching pants.

Actress Fedna Jacquet wore a striking one-shoulder plum dress.

Also at the premiere were Michael Rishawn, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Ebony Marshall-Oliver.

Ain’t No Mo’ is a comedy written by Cooper about what happens when black Americans take a one-way ticket to Africa from the US government.