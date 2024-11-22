DVLA is ‘unsatisfactory’ for classic car owners and urgent reforms needed, study says

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has been found failing when it comes to the customer experience of classic car owners.

A recently published review by the DVLA has shown that classic car owners had a “less satisfactory” experience using the agency’s systems, in contrast to the positive experiences of the majority of other drivers.

The Historic and Classic Vehicle Alliance welcomed the review and warned that “the treatment of historic and classic vehicles (…) has trapped too many vehicle owners and businesses in a spiral of uncertainty.”

The review follows a “once-in-a-lifetime” call for evidence in which drivers of historic vehicles were asked to suggest ways the DVLA could better register and preserve classic cars.

The results of the call for tests have not yet been finalized.

The Department for Transport-led review, published in early November, found the DVLA to be “critically important” but also revealed that customers using services relating to classic cars had a “less satisfactory” experience, particularly when I was trying to register historic vehicles. and classic cars.

The problems, which are part of an ongoing problem about how to properly register and protect classic cars, were attributed to “legislative limitations, outdated systems, inexperienced managers and unoptimized processes.”

Lead reviewer Janette Beinart suggested the DVLA should do more to “elevate the voice of customers across its business, with a greater focus on engagement, empowerment and transparency”.

Difficult-to-navigate systems, unclear rules and a laborious appeals process are part of a “systemic” problem that the HCVA has been campaigning for more than four years to change: “It is the only industry that operates by rules that do not are published anywhere,” said the former HCVA chief. Executive Guy Lachlan previously told This is Money.

Responding to the findings, a DVLA spokesperson told This is Money: ‘The DVLA regularly and constructively engages with key stakeholders in the classic car industry through the Historic Vehicle Users Group.

‘In May, we launched a call for evidence to solicit feedback on how to support the classic car community. “We are reviewing responses and will fully engage with stakeholders on any future changes.”

The call for trials for classic vehicles was announced by Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, at Bicester Heritage on 9 May.

The registration process for classic cars has not been updated since the 1980s.

Today, the registration process after restorations and upgrades does not take into account how historic vehicles are improved with modern technology, which creates problems when registering cars that have been repaired and modified.

Historical vehicles have often been issued a Q plate (used on vehicles whose history is not verifiable).

The test call, which lasted four weeks before concluding on July 4 (election day), was designed to help the DVLA improve its system.

Following the DfT report, Historic and Classic Vehicle Alliance chief executive Dave Keller said: “The Minister for the Future of Roads (Lilian Greenwood) has effectively given the green light for the DVLA to move forward with introducing the results and recommendations of the call for tests for registration”. Historic, classic, rebuilt vehicles and vehicles converted to electric.

“This is an area specifically referred to in the report as requiring reform, and the HCVA is again ready to offer its important industry expertise to help the DVLA and DfT achieve sensible and effective outcomes.” for consumers, industry and government.