DUVET know it’s Christmas? From blow-up beds to guest rooms, family members share snaps

On Christmas morning, many adult children wake up in makeshift beds at their parents’ homes.

To show off these charming makeshift beds, people participate in an annual tradition on Twitter called Duvet Know It’s Christmas, also known as #duvetknowitschristmas.

Now happening for the 12th time, user rhodri called for submissions of the “dazzling variety of makeshift sleep arrangements.”

The tradition started to raise money for Centrepoint, a charity that supports young homeless people.

Dr. Alice Marples was on a cot in her brother’s study, right next to a pillow with Nicholas Cage’s face on it.

Fans of the social media trend have raised more than £30,000 so far.

Sleeping arrangements range from an upgraded air mattress to a desk turned bunk bed.

One user wrote, “I’m in my nine-year-old nephew’s bed (he’s in my other nephew’s bottom bunk).

“Phil is in a new and improved air mattress (last year he woke up on the floor, kind of like a slow puncture).

The charming trend required a user to climb to their bed in the attic, which soon became apparent that it was not an attic conversion, but rather a bed in the attic. Happy sleeping!

“We are all warm and comfortable and excited about tomorrow. Donated to Shelter.’

While another found himself amongst a rocking horse, lots of books and cats occupying the mattress saying, “Merry Christmas to all my single, childless, adult friends sandwiched between 14,000 football/murder books, 2 cats, a litter box and a creepy old horse.” tonight (or something like that). We have this.’

Some users shared their beds for the night in joking horror.

#DuvetKnowItsChristmas regulars will be thrilled to see we’re back in the peach room of doom.

“21 years of marriage hasn’t stopped us from getting the Formica crutch of chastity.

Flannel sheets and duvets. Classic #XmasAtTheInlaws’

Sometimes it wasn’t so much about the bed or its location as about the bedding on it.

One user had a duvet with the Twister mat on it, ready to play on at night, while another slept right next to Nicholas Cage.

The pillow she called “inexplicable” reads “See You In My Dreams.”

Some simply enjoy the comfort of seeing others’ lovingly made beds, no matter where in friends or family’s homes.

One user said, “What I find reassuring about #duvetknowitschristmas is that the prevalence of houses filled with clutter, wood and chaos is almost universal.

“Nobody lives in the houses where we see rich people live, where the furniture is strategically placed in the center of the room.”