Dutton Park, Brisbane: Late night carport fire destroys seven cars as police declare crime scene

At least seven cars have been destroyed after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire in a late night carport fire in Brisbane.

Police and QFES crews rushed to the blaze at a block of flats on Gladstone Road in Dutton Park, in the city’s inner south, just after 11pm on Wednesday night.

First responders were confronted with seven cars on fire in the carport, with crews working to prevent the flames from spreading into four social housing units.

A local posted a picture of the fire’s black flames to Twitter just after midnight, writing: ‘Something A LOT on fire somewhere near Dutton Park’.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the building and the adjoining complex were evacuated at around 11.20pm and no one was injured in the fire.

At least six sevens have been destroyed by the ‘horrific’ flames with four other vehicles damaged by heat from the fire.

QFES officer Alex Pearl said it was the design of the corrugated iron gate that helped protect the rest of the building.

‘When the fire department arrived we had seven vehicles in a carport all on fire,’ he said Courier mailand added that the flames were up to three meters high.’

One resident said she had been watching Netflix with her son when she heard the fire alarms, which she assumed were a false alarm.

‘There was a fire here a few years ago and I thought ‘oh it won’t happen again, it must be a false alarm’ but then I looked out and there was so much smoke and the sky was orange,’ the mother said.

Police have since declared a crime scene at the complex and have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dashcam footage from Gladstone Road around 6pm to come forward. 23:00, to come forward.