Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visit Stockholm on state visit to Sweden

The Dutch monarchy showed they are possibly the most self-sufficient of European royals – with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands flying himself and wife Queen Maxima to Stockholm this morning ahead of a three-day state visit to the Scandinavian country.

Landing at Sweden’s Arlanda airport just outside the capital in brilliant sunshine, King Willem-Alexander quickly moved from pilot to monarch, donning a smart jacket and taking the flight steps with Maxima, who looked elegant in an ankle-length camel coat and a stylish nude dress with matching hat and suede heels.

The couple were met by their Swedish counterparts on the tarmac, with Crown Princess Victoria wearing a striking purple dress with matching jacket and shoes, and Prince Daniel of Sweden giving a warm hug ahead of the journey to Stockholm’s Royal Palace.

Good neighbors! King Willem-Alexander, third from left, and Queen Maxima, third from right, of the Netherlands pose for a photo with Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, far left, Princess Estelle of Sweden, center, and Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, far right, on the first morning of their three-day state visit

Welcome! King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands took the short flight to Stockholm this morning ahead of an official three-day state visit to the Scandinavian country

The Dutch king co-pilots the government plane to Stockholm’s Arlanda airport for the short flight north to the Scandinavian country

The Dutch king put on a jacket and stepped back into monarch mode, looking delighted to see the Swedish royals waiting for them as Queen Maxima also offered a smile to her European royals.

Bond: The Dutch and Swedish royals embrace ahead of the three-day visit, which is designed to cement already strong relations between the two European royal houses

Good neighbours: At the airport, the couple were warmly welcomed by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, with the European royals giving hugs

Later, the Dutch royals enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage procession to the Royal Palace in Stockholm, where they were met by Sweden’s Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf (pictured left to right: Sweden’s Prince Daniel, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, Sweden’s Queen Silvia, Netherlands’ King Willem -Alexander, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, right, walk side by side during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on Tuesday

Well-wishers waving Dutch flags lined the streets close to the Royal Palace in Stockholm this morning, with Queen Maxima showing off her stylish nude coat with matching clutch, gloves and heels, while Queen Silvia of Sweden, elegant in green, walked close behind her

The embrace between couples clearly showed the already strong bond between the two European royal houses.

Upon landing, the Dutch king was spotted at the plane’s controls along with a co-pilot as the government plane touched down in the Swedish capital on Tuesday morning.

King Willem-Alexander has form when it comes to piloting planes; the monarch surprised passengers on a KLM flight in 2018 and today he was clearly keen to show off his skills once again.

The Dutch royals then enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage procession to the Royal Palace, where they were greeted by Sweden’s Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The well-wishers, waving Dutch flags, lined the city’s streets, with Queen Maxima and Queen Silvia of Sweden, elegant in green, chatting with those gathered.

An official welcome ceremony followed at the palace, with Willem-Alexander and Maxima inspecting a guard of honour. The two families then posed for photos with Princess Estelle, the ten-year-old daughter of Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

King Carl XVI Gustaf said in a statement: ‘We are honored to receive the King and Queen. “Our countries are very similar. For example, in our attitudes to the rule of law, international relations and human rights. We will strengthen ties in defense and security.’

Smooth landing: The Dutch monarch is pictured in the cockpit of the plane as it arrives in Sweden, with the country’s orange and blue royal flag attached to the window

Queen Maxima, looking elegant in an ankle-length camel coat, a beautiful nude dress with matching hat and suede heels, gives Prince Daniel of Sweden a kiss at Arlanda Airport

In a speech at the Royal Palace, King Willem-Alexander said ‘Queen Máxima and I are very much looking forward to the visit in the coming days.’

The warmth was reciprocated by the Dutch monarch, Willem-Alexander, who reflected on a strong relationship between the two countries, saying: ‘We realize that Sweden is going through a special time, such as its membership of NATO, which we fully support. Queen Máxima and I are very much looking forward to the visit in the coming days.’

This afternoon, the Dutch couple will spend time with Swedish politicians, and also visit the Vasa Museum in the city, which exhibits the country’s naval history.

It is believed the royals will return the ship’s bell on a Swedish ship, the Princess Sophia Albertina, which was lost off the Dutch coast in the 18th century.